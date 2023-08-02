Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur Next / Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"

Nico Hulkenberg has said the solution to his Haas Formula 1 team’s current problems “doesn’t lay on the street” and it will take time to implement a fix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Hulkenberg has shown good pace on his return to a full-time drive in 2023, regularly making Q3 and qualifying as high as second in Canada, before he took a penalty hit in Montreal.

However, the car has inevitably fallen off the pace in races and used its tyres too hard.

In the first half of the season his best result was seventh in Australia, although he also picked up a sixth in the Austrian GP sprint event.

Hulkenberg has said the team knows what it needs to do to improve the car, but stresses that it won’t happen in the short term.

“I think we understand the cause and what happens and why it happens,” said the German after finishing last in the Belgian GP.

“But fixing it and bringing loads of performance, it doesn't just lay on the street, it's a bit more complex.

“I think we can still improve the situation this year. To what extent, that's TBC, it's down to us, and we have to prove it. But yeah, it's a longer-term thing.”

Hulkenberg says the summer break will be useful for the team as it regroups.

“Yeah, we need it,” he said. “But what we really needed is some upgrades, some real performance, to help ourselves. That's what we need.

“Obviously, this track [Spa] again exposes the weaknesses of our car very much. That's why we’ve not been competitive on any session on any lap really, I feel. So, a lot of work to do."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, leads Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, and the remainder of the field at the start

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, leads Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, and the remainder of the field at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hulkenberg had what he called a “grim weekend” in Belgium, starting at the back in the sprint after hitting hydraulic issues, and failing to set a time in main qualifying due to the issue not leaving him time to get a lap in.

He took advantage of his last starting spot to take a new Ferrari power unit and gearbox with effectively no penalty, and started from the pitlane for car changes in parc ferme, as he eventually finished 18th.

“It's been a pretty grim weekend for us,” he said. “So, [we will] write it off, reset, regroup and come back after the summer break, hopefully a bit stronger. I've got a fresh engine now. So let's see how far that takes us.”

The only bright moment in his race came from his pitlane start when he made places on the first lap, passing the ailing Oscar Piastri plus Daniel Ricciardo and team-mate Kevin Magnussen as drivers were caught behind the slowing McLaren at the bottom of Eau Rouge.

“I passed Danny after the top of Eau Rouge,” he said. “I mean, there was a massive pile up at the bottom of Eau Rouge.

“They all had to lift and give way to each other not to crash and I just came down closing the gap full gas, and that was pretty funny.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test

Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test

Formula 1

Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test

Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car

Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car

Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Nico Hulkenberg More from
Nico Hulkenberg
Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change

Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change

Formula 1

Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Latest news

Sotheby’s and Motorsport Network launch Sotheby’s Motorsport

Sotheby’s and Motorsport Network launch Sotheby’s Motorsport

Misc General
News

Sotheby’s and Motorsport Network launch Sotheby’s Motorsport Sotheby’s and Motorsport Network launch Sotheby’s Motorsport

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision

Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision

Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution

Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe