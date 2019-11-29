Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

shares
comments
Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 1:37 PM

Nico Hulkenberg says his "heart was bleeding" last week when he watched a replay of the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix that he came close to winning.

Ahead of what could be the German's final Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi, Hulkenberg was clear that the biggest moment that got away from him was at Interlagos seven years ago.

In that race, Force India driver Hulkenberg was leading early on from Jenson Button, with the pair 50 seconds clear of the rest of the field, before a safety car period bunched everything up.

Moments later, he lost the lead to Lewis Hamilton and then, as he tried to retake the then-McLaren driver, they crashed at the first corner – which effectively ended the German's hopes of a good result.

Reflecting on his career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hulkenberg confessed that the 2012 Brazilian was perhaps the one day that he would have liked to have turned out differently.

"Ironically, last week, I was in bed watching Sky classic races, and I just tuned in and it's that race," said Hulkenberg. "I'm leading and I watched it all over again and my heart was bleeding.

"Yeah, that was the day. I mean, before the safety car I was leading by 50 seconds. So that was a special race, a special day, a very young Hulk. That was one of the special drives from the history books."

Asked if he felt that victory that day could have changed his career, Hulkenberg said: "Maybe possibly. But it's always difficult to tell what would have happened in that situation. I don't know."

Read Also:

Hulkenberg has found himself without a drive in F1 next year after his Renault team elected to replace him with Esteban Ocon.

With no other options having opened up on the grid, it means the German will be without a drive for the first time since 2012.

Asked how he felt with his F1 career potentially coming to an end, Hulkenberg said: "I'm fine with it, to be honest.

"It is not new. I've known for a while that it is what is coming, but I am fine about it.

"But part of me is also excited about the time ahead, you know: close this chapter, and open a new one. And what might happen or might not happen in the future. I don't know, nobody knows right now.

"But for me personally, you know, it's just to get away for a while. Then I want to disconnect a bit from racing for a few months and then see what I'm up to with my head and my heart, and then reassess."

Next article
Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash

Previous article

Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP2 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's BAT branding to increase significantly in 2020

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

21m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi

3h
4
IndyCar

Rahal uninjured in Homestead test crash

5
IndyCar

Pigot loses his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing

Latest videos

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

Latest news

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP
F1

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash
F1

Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash

Haas in new simulator "rehearsal" during Abu Dhabi GP
F1

Haas in new simulator "rehearsal" during Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen by 0.5s in FP1
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen by 0.5s in FP1

Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi
F1

Ferrari trials split wastegate design in Abu Dhabi

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.