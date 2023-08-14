Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas race struggles
Nico Hulkenberg is “100%” happy with his decision to return to Formula 1 racing in 2023, holding no regrets despite his Haas squad struggling to score regular points finishes.
Hulkenberg's hiring by Haas to replace the crash-prone Mick Schumacher in late 2022 reignited an F1 career that had appeared over when Hulkenberg was dropped by the team then called Renault (now Alpine) in favour of Esteban Ocon for 2020.
He has since shone in qualifying for Haas, making six 2023 Q3 appearances and qualifying third in Canada before being penalised for a red-flag infringement in that session, more regularly than incumbent team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who has just one Q3 result.
But qualifying has been the main sphere where Haas has been able to score good results so far this term, as a problem with tyre wear that is exacerbated by losing downforce when running in the pack impacts race stints.
As a result, Hulkenberg has just nine points to Magnussen's two, with Haas eighth in the constructors' championship.
When asked by Motorsport.com to describe how much satisfaction he draws from such a results imbalance, Hulkenberg said: "We keep fighting, we keep working.
"When we signed and I started here, I knew it was not just going to be sunny days. There's also going to be tough days and work ahead of us.
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"Of course, in that moment on Sundays, or during the race and right after, it is a bit frustrating, and it is a bit disappointing. Not just for me but for the whole team. Because we're all in it. And you have a great Saturday and obviously you feel hyped, expectations, especially from the outside, go up.
"But I think we've known for a couple of months now; the Sunday issues are just too big at the moment – to manage expectations within the team.
"But it still gives me pleasure. I still enjoy being back a lot and all the positives outweigh the problems on Sundays."
Pressed on if he was feeling happy with his desire to come back full-time after making five substitute F1 appearances as a replacement during the COVID-19 pandemic for Racing Point/Aston Martin, Hulkenberg replied: "Oh, yes – 100%."
Hulkenberg said the feeling of the VF-23's traffic racing problem was "actually very simple" behind the wheel.
"It's just a loss of grip," he added. "And when you lose total grip, not just one particular area or one axle, you just start sliding more.
"Sliding produces heat, uses the tyres more and that's just obviously a vicious circle then.
"But the wrong way around. It's the reason why we have difficult Sundays – because I think we do suffer more than our main competitors, let's say.
"But also, generally the car, the way it's designed and built, it's very good at switching on tyres, which obviously works out well in qualifying.
"But, in the race, it tends to overwork the tyre when you have to do really long stints and that's when it's working out not so well."
Related video
Gasly: 2023 'unluckiest' year I've known in F1
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023
Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg
Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street" Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles
Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
Latest news
Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023
Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023 Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023
Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"
Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation" Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"
Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail
Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail Ricciardo never wants to go back to McLaren F1 level of driving style detail
Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc
Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.