Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane Next / Red Bull: Fuel system vacuum triggered Bahrain GP exits
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Hulkenberg to replace Vettel again in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Nico Hulkenberg will remain at Aston Martin for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel sidelined for the second Formula 1 race in succession after contracting COVID-19.

Adam Cooper
By:
Hulkenberg to replace Vettel again in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

It will be Hulkenberg's fifth race of the COVID-19 era as a stand-in after his three appearances with the then Racing Point team in 2020.

An Aston Martin statement said: "Nico Hulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside Lance Stroll.

"Despite lack of mileage in the AMR22 Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.

"We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the Australian GP."

Vettel returned to Switzerland after the Bahrain test and tested positive for COVID prior to his planned return for the race.

Vettel's continued absence isn't necessarily down purely to a lack of a negative PCR test, as one is no longer required by the FIA, and nor is one required to fly to Saudi Arabia.

Appendix 6 of the International Sporting Code  which governs COVID matters, says: "Fit to Attend means that Attendee in question has no Covid-19 risk factors that mean they should not attend Covered Events, nor are they suffering from Covid-19 Symptoms.

"More specifically, confirmation by a Stakeholder [team] that an Attendee is Fit to Attend a Covered Event means that the Attendee has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19."

Hulkenberg will be much better prepared for this weekend's race. He arrived in Bahrain late on Thursday night, and having done no testing with the 2022 car. He finished the race in 17th and last position.

On Sunday evening he travelled to the UK, where he had the chance to sample the Jeddah track on the Aston Martin simulator earlier this week.

He then waited on standby before getting the confirmation to travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening as Vettel's participation was still in doubt.

He arrived via Dubai at around 10am on Thursday and thus spent a full day of preparation with the team, including engineering meetings and a track walk in the evening.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane
Previous article

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane
Next article

Red Bull: Fuel system vacuum triggered Bahrain GP exits

Red Bull: Fuel system vacuum triggered Bahrain GP exits
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse"

Vettel explains F1 moped incident after Australian GP practice Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains F1 moped incident after Australian GP practice

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car
Formula 1

F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision
Formula 1

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.