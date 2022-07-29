Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The new Aston Martin rear wing that aims to break F1 2022's rule intentions Next / Hungarian GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Practice report

Hungarian GP: Sainz tops the times from Verstappen in FP1

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was fastest in first free practice for Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix, demoting Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the final stages.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Hungarian GP: Sainz tops the times from Verstappen in FP1

On Friday afternoon most protagonists swiftly joined the action early on, including world champion Verstappen, who normally has a tendency of joining the fray later than most.

Verstappen clocked a 1m21.235s after five minutes of the one-hour session on a toasty Hungaroring, ahead of Ferrari's Sainz and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

Times took a fresh tumble in subsequent runs when the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc went top with a 1m20.225s on soft tyres, which was just 0.018s quicker than Verstappen's new personal best on the same compound.

Sainz briefly jumped his teammate to take the lead after 15 minutes, before Leclerc responded with a 1m19.863s and Verstappen's next lap was just 0.009s shy of Leclerc's time. A subsequent effort of 1m19.426s put more daylight between leading Leclerc and his title rival.

The Red Bulls and Ferraris were the only teams sampling Pirelli's softest tyre compound while other outfits stuck to mediums or hards in the opening stages, as Sergio Perez in fourth put distance on the midfield runners led by Ricciardo.

That picture changed after the traditional mid-session lull when more teams started sampling Pirelli's finest wares.

Mercedes' George Russell used the reds to vault to second with a lap just 0.180s down on Leclerc, while teammate Lewis Hamilton went fifth to put the entire top five within three tenths.

With 20 minutes left on the clock Sainz momentarily grabbed the lead with a 1m19.262s, heralding a new salvo of fast laps. Verstappen came through next with a 1m18.800s lap, courtesy of purple first and third sectors.

Leclerc couldn't match the Dutchman and remained one and a half tenth behind, but Sainz did. The Spaniard, who had been the quickest in sector two throughout, took a tenth out of Verstappen's time to lead with a 1m18.750s.

Behind the trio McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth, setting a promising time of 1m19.299s despite joining the session late.

In the second Red Bull, Perez couldn't find a clean lap and remained stuck in sixth, in between Mercedes duo Russell and Hamilton.

The second McLaren of Ricciardo took eighth, while Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.

Armed with Aston Martin's new rear wing Sebastian Vettel took eleventh in the closing stages ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.

AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were 13th and 14th respectively.

Zhou Guanyu was 15th fastest for Alfa Romeo, heading the first Williams of Alex Albon.

Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher were down in 17th and 18th as the team tried to understand its first and only upgrade package for 2022.

Robert Kubica, who took over Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo for FP1, was 19th ahead of only Nicholas Latifi in the second Williams.

The 60-minute session lapsed without notable incidents, although Schumacher and Tsunoda were among drivers facing a couple of hairy off-track moments and Stroll suffered a huge floor strike over the track's high kerbs.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'18.750
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 24 1'18.880 0.130
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'19.039 0.289
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 21 1'19.299 0.549
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'19.606 0.856
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 24 1'19.622 0.872
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 25 1'19.710 0.960
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 28 1'19.841 1.091
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 30 1'20.348 1.598
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 27 1'20.377 1.627
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 26 1'20.383 1.633
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 25 1'20.414 1.664
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 1'20.456 1.706
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 1'20.695 1.945
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 1'20.810 2.060
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 28 1'20.834 2.084
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 24 1'20.921 2.171
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 25 1'21.027 2.277
19 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'21.179 2.429
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 27 1'21.413 2.663
View full results

 

shares
comments

Related video

The new Aston Martin rear wing that aims to break F1 2022's rule intentions
Previous article

The new Aston Martin rear wing that aims to break F1 2022's rule intentions
Next article

Hungarian GP practice as it happened

Hungarian GP practice as it happened
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Red Bull can't compete with Ferrari in Hungary in the dry Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull can't compete with Ferrari in Hungary in the dry

French GP: Verstappen outpaces Ferraris in final F1 practice French GP
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen outpaces Ferraris in final F1 practice

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs

Liam Lawson will make his Formula 1 FP1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix for AlphaTauri, while Alpine’s Oscar Piastri will drive for the team in practice at Spa or Monza.

F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing

Aston Martin's Formula 1 rivals will have no hesitation in copying its controversial rear wing design, even if the concept damages the intent to allow closer racing.

Horner: "Lengthy process" before Red Bull Porsche F1 deal can progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Lengthy process" before Red Bull Porsche F1 deal can progress

Christian Horner says there is still a “lengthy process” to go through before Porsche will greenlight its commitment to buying a 50% stake of the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

Magnussen: Balance issues disguise promise of "positive" Haas F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: Balance issues disguise promise of "positive" Haas F1 upgrade

Kevin Magnussen says Haas’s upgraded Formula 1 car has shown some "positive new characteristics", despite the team not yet finding a good balance with it.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
13 h
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.