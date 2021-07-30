Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Qualifying is extremely crucial in Hungary, with the circuit proven to be notoriously difficult for overtaking - especially with the current generation of cars.

Since Hungary made its debut on the F1 calendar in 1987, the polesitter has gone on to win the race 16 times, providing an indication of how crucial it is to start on the front row.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Hungaroring with three victories in the last three years, but judging by Red Bull's form in recent races, Max Verstappen is the favourite for a sixth win of 2021.

However, it's too hard to make predictions at the moment, especially with Valtteri Bottas leading a 1-2 for Mercedes in second practice on Friday.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix will begin at the Hungaroring at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT). The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, July 31, 2021

: Saturday, July 31, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Hungaroring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

