Hungaroring officially names every corner with F1 legends honoured on 40th anniversary

To mark four decades of Formula 1 grand prix racing in Hungary, track officials have named every corner of the Hungaroring.

Half of the corners are named after F1 legends, including Nelson Piquet, Lewis Hamilton, Nigel Mansell, Jean Alesi, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Ferenc Szisz.

Turn 1 is now called Piquet after the Brazilian driver won the first two grands prix held at the circuit and the first corner was where he made his famous move around the outside of Senna in the inaugural race.

Hamilton earned recognition at the circuit, standing as the most successful driver at the track with eight wins and nine pole positions, and Mansell was clearly an easy choice after the Briton clinched the drivers' championship title at the Hungaroring in 1992.

While many fans had already referred to Turn 11 as Alesi after the Frenchman's crash at the corner during practice in 1995, the name has now become official. Schumacher secured his fourth drivers' championship at the track in 2001 and has won four Hungarian Grands Prix, and Senna was the first polesitter at the track.

Hungarian driver and engineer Ferenc Szisz is also honoured at the track. He won the very first grand prix in history in 1906 and was the head of Renault's testing department.

Interestingly, Hamilton, Mansell and Alesi's handprints will be cast in concrete and placed in the run-off area of the Hungaroring.

The remaining corners have been given names that relate to the local area, with nods to the Valley of the Three Springs, the municipality of Mogyoród, Hungary's first driver training facility, Budapest and the River Danube.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The naming process began at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix when organisers launched a fan vote. A specialised committee subsequently reviewed the fan submissions to finalise the choices.

2026 Hungarian Grand Prix: Corner names

Turn 1: Piquet

Turn 2: Hamilton

Turn 3: Spring

Turn 4: Mansell

Turn 5: Mogyoród

Turns 6 and 7: Driving Centre

Turns 8 and 9: Buda and Pest

Turn 10: Danube

Turn 11: Alesi

Turn 12: Schumacher

Turn 13: Senna

Turn 14: Szisz