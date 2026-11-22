Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

"I actually liked it" – McLaren boss defends Piastri's four-letter outburst in Las Vegas GP

Oscar Piastri responded curtly to an instruction to "be careful" around team-mate Lando Norris. "That's the character you want to see" reckons Andrea Stella

Stuart Codling Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 6:01 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Completing the podium behind a victorious Max Verstappen in Las Vegas probably wasn't on McLaren's bingo card after a troubled qualifying session for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Finishing third would have seemed particularly unlikely for Piastri given that penalties for fitting out-of-quota engine components dropped him to 17th on the grid.

Afterwards, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella likened Piastri's mindset to that of world champions with whom he worked as an engineer: Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. His remark was a response to being asked about the sharp retort Piastri delivered to race engineer Tom Stallard when asked to "be careful around our team-mate" while running in fifth place behind Lando Norris and George Russell on lap 41.

"Stop telling me to fucking be careful," was Piastri's response.

In a race characterised by long trains of cars either locked in each other's slipstream, or engaging in short-lived ‘yo-yo' overtaking moves, Piastri had made rapid progress from his lowly grid spot, gaining five places on the opening lap. By the time the safety car was deployed on lap 19 to cover the removal of Sergio Perez's stricken Cadillac, Piastri was running in ninth place, right behind Norris.

Double-stacking in the pits during the safety car period cost Piastri track position, but he cut through the field again to be running behind his team-mate once more when the call came from the pitwall.

"I actually liked it," Stella told media including Motorsport.com after the race.

"I like it. That's the character that you expect from a racer. It's not like Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen, who I worked with before, they were any easier. They were champions.

"That's the character you want to see. And that's also what you have to do from the pitwall. You need to make sure that the driver has a clear objective in his head. And you want to do it up until the point the driver makes you feel, ‘I got it. Don't go beyond.'

"That's exactly where you want to be from outside the cockpit. So actually well done to the pit wall and well done to Oscar in relation to this situation. That's exactly where we want to position the interaction between the team and the driver. And what we have learned through some of the experiences we have gone through."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Discipline between the McLaren team-mates hasn't always been strong but they maintained it in Las Vegas as the Ferrari pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc publicly came to blows in tricky conditions. Norris and Piastri had to overcome a straightline speed deficit relative to other cars to make their way through the pack, judging the slipstream carefully.

Low-grip circuits such as Interlagos and Las Vegas have proved Piastri's undoing in the past, but Stella highlighted how much progress he has made recently – even between this race and the previous weekend, where he lost too much ground making his way through traffic.

"Here it was much clearer that in addition to power unit utilisation and driving at low grip, I think Oscar drove with confidence and assertiveness," said Stella.

"Which means that he is now kind of in tune with the car. He can start using his superpower – which is this racing ability, this focus.

"That's very promising for the end of the season, and what we carry into the next one."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Stuart Codling





Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must find fix to 'unacceptable' feud after Lewis Hamilton clash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



10 h



Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must find fix to 'unacceptable' feud after Lewis Hamilton clash





Oscar Piastri questions "strange" pace deficit to other Mercedes-powered cars in Las Vegas



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



23 h



Oscar Piastri questions "strange" pace deficit to other Mercedes-powered cars in Las Vegas





Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?

More from

Lando Norris





Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying





George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

More from

McLaren





How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Latest news





Laurin Heinrich "deeply disappointed but not surprised" by Raffaele Marciello after Macau clash



GT



GT GT 6 min



Laurin Heinrich "deeply disappointed but not surprised" by Raffaele Marciello after Macau clash





"I actually liked it" – McLaren boss defends Piastri's four-letter outburst in Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



19 min



"I actually liked it" – McLaren boss defends Piastri's four-letter outburst in Las Vegas GP





'I will put my name on MotoGP trophy again,' vows Jorge Martin after ceding 2026 title to Marc Marquez



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



52 min



'I will put my name on MotoGP trophy again,' vows Jorge Martin after ceding 2026 title to Marc Marquez





Fabio Quartararo says Marc Marquez is the greatest MotoGP rider ever after 10th world title



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



1 h



Fabio Quartararo says Marc Marquez is the greatest MotoGP rider ever after 10th world title

Feature

Discover prime content





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion





Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night





Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new





Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe