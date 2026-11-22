Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
"I actually liked it" – McLaren boss defends Piastri's four-letter outburst in Las Vegas GP
Oscar Piastri responded curtly to an instruction to "be careful" around team-mate Lando Norris. "That's the character you want to see" reckons Andrea Stella
Stuart Codling Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 22, 2026, 6:01 PM
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Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images
Completing the podium behind a victorious Max Verstappen in Las Vegas probably wasn't on McLaren's bingo card after a troubled qualifying session for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Finishing third would have seemed particularly unlikely for Piastri given that penalties for fitting out-of-quota engine components dropped him to 17th on the grid.
Afterwards, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella likened Piastri's mindset to that of world champions with whom he worked as an engineer: Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. His remark was a response to being asked about the sharp retort Piastri delivered to race engineer Tom Stallard when asked to "be careful around our team-mate" while running in fifth place behind Lando Norris and George Russell on lap 41.
"Stop telling me to fucking be careful," was Piastri's response.
In a race characterised by long trains of cars either locked in each other's slipstream, or engaging in short-lived ‘yo-yo' overtaking moves, Piastri had made rapid progress from his lowly grid spot, gaining five places on the opening lap. By the time the safety car was deployed on lap 19 to cover the removal of Sergio Perez's stricken Cadillac, Piastri was running in ninth place, right behind Norris.
Double-stacking in the pits during the safety car period cost Piastri track position, but he cut through the field again to be running behind his team-mate once more when the call came from the pitwall.
"I actually liked it," Stella told media including Motorsport.com after the race.
"I like it. That's the character that you expect from a racer. It's not like Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen, who I worked with before, they were any easier. They were champions.
"That's the character you want to see. And that's also what you have to do from the pitwall. You need to make sure that the driver has a clear objective in his head. And you want to do it up until the point the driver makes you feel, ‘I got it. Don't go beyond.'
"That's exactly where you want to be from outside the cockpit. So actually well done to the pit wall and well done to Oscar in relation to this situation. That's exactly where we want to position the interaction between the team and the driver. And what we have learned through some of the experiences we have gone through."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
Discipline between the McLaren team-mates hasn't always been strong but they maintained it in Las Vegas as the Ferrari pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc publicly came to blows in tricky conditions. Norris and Piastri had to overcome a straightline speed deficit relative to other cars to make their way through the pack, judging the slipstream carefully.
Low-grip circuits such as Interlagos and Las Vegas have proved Piastri's undoing in the past, but Stella highlighted how much progress he has made recently – even between this race and the previous weekend, where he lost too much ground making his way through traffic.
"Here it was much clearer that in addition to power unit utilisation and driving at low grip, I think Oscar drove with confidence and assertiveness," said Stella.
"Which means that he is now kind of in tune with the car. He can start using his superpower – which is this racing ability, this focus.
"That's very promising for the end of the season, and what we carry into the next one."
Read Also:
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