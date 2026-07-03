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"I believe I can beat any driver" – Lando Norris would welcome Max Verstappen as McLaren team-mate

Norris says "a lot of drivers" are keen to join McLaren and insists he would relish the opportunity to measure himself against Verstappen in equal machinery

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

During the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, reports emerged of 'informal' talks between McLaren and Max Verstappen's camp. The team has not denied the reports, but those in papaya stressed that such conversations are perfectly normal and that "everyone in the paddock talks to everyone".

That is, naturally, true and also means the informal talks should not be over-interpreted. Another aspect to consider is that it most likely helps maintain pressure on Red Bull in two ways: both from a sporting perspective and in terms of potentially securing even better terms.

At the same time, exploring options is a perfectly normal part of the sport for both drivers and teams.

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Even so, Verstappen's future remains one of the biggest talking points in the paddock, meaning Lando Norris couldn’t avoid questions about it during Thursday's press conference ahead of the British Grand Prix.

"To be honest, a lot of drivers want to come to McLaren. I don’t know why you just highlight Max. There are quite a few others that I know that want to come as well," Norris smiled.

"I mean, it’s a cool thing. It’s a good thing that a four-time world champion wants to come on board and wants to potentially join the team. I don’t know how much of it’s true, but it’s a cool thing."

Lando Norris says it's

Lando Norris says it's "a cool thing" that a four-time world champion is showing interest in joining McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Norris himself would not necessarily be opposed to such a challenge.

"If there’s an opportunity for me to drive with other people, it’s something I’ve always looked forward to. But it’s not a thing for now, it’s not a serious thing.

"And I’m also just excited for my future with McLaren. I’m still going to be here for many, many more years, so excited for whoever I get partnered with," the reigning world champion continued.

"But for the time being, me and Oscar [Piastri] are working very well together and we’re excited to work together for more years too. So that’s our focus for now."

Can Norris take on Verstappen in equal machinery?

Asked whether he believes he could beat Verstappen in the same car, Norris replied with a smile:

"I do believe I can… but I think we have to just word it carefully. I do believe I can beat any driver."

Believing in your own ability is naturally the mindset every driver needs, although Norris immediately added that, in his view, Verstappen belongs among F1’s all-time greats.

"I think what makes Max so incredible is how he is over the course of the season, every single weekend, performing to the level that he does, that’s impressive.

"I think a lot of drivers on the grid can go out and get a pole and can put in incredible laps. But what makes people great and elite is performing at that level but in every practice, every qualifying, every race. And I think that’s something that Max is able to do probably better than almost everyone."

Max Verstappen congratulating Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi 2025, after the McLaren driver won his first world title.

Max Verstappen congratulating Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi 2025, after the McLaren driver won his first world title.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Even so, Norris would see it as an exciting challenge to show what he is capable of in equal machinery against a multiple world champion.

"So, yeah, I believe whether it’s him or having a chance to go against Lewis or Fernando, any of the drivers that people know are some of the best, I think it’s a cool opportunity for me.

"At the same time, I’m excited for whatever may come my way in the future."

Verstappen "not going to involve" himself in McLaren rumours

Verstappen was unwilling to comment on the McLaren reports on Thursday, insisting that all of his focus is on continuing to improve Red Bull's performance following the Austrian upgrade package.

"I'm not going to involve myself in that. I've said what I wanted to say already before. If I’m doing something new or something that changes, you will hear it from me, not from someone else writing it.

"I just focus on the job that I have with my team. We're on the way up, so that's really nice to see.

"I had a really positive weekend in Austria, and we're just trying to improve further from there. I know it can be quite tough, there's a lot of competition, but we're here just to try to go faster."

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