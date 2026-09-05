"I did what the team asked": Kimi Antonelli expects George Russell to return favour later in season
With a grid penalty compromising his own Monza weekend, Kimi Antonelli focused on helping title rival George Russell in qualifying - and expects the favour to be returned
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
After helping George Russell with a tow in Monza qualifying, Kimi Antonelli says he expects his team-mate and championship rival to act in the same way later in the season.
The Italian had little to gain from his own qualifying result because of a back-of-the-grid penalty and effectively spent the session helping Russell, who ultimately qualified second.
Mercedes took the opportunity to install new engine components in Antonelli's car at Monza, given it is one of the easier tracks on the calendar for overtaking and the team needed to expand his pool of available power unit components.
It meant the championship leader had a different job at his home track: helping his team-mate and closest title rival in the fight for pole position.
That included assisting Russell on both of his Q3 runs. Antonelli ran ahead of his team-mate at the start of the laps to give him a slipstream down the main straight before letting Russell through.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images
Russell ultimately benefited from the arrangement and earned second place on the grid, behind Pierre Gasly, who claimed his maiden F1 pole position.
“Obviously it's a very weird feeling," Antonelli said of his unusual Saturday afternoon. "I had to do my job, which was to help George. I tried my best in order to help as much as possible."
Antonelli's only attempt of his own in Q3 came on an almost empty track in the middle of the session. Having given Russell a tow, he continued for another lap and posted a time good enough for seventh in the session.
His qualifying position ultimately mattered little, as he will start the race from the back of the grid because of his penalty for exceeding his permitted allocation of power unit components – something that was already known before the start of the weekend.
“Q3 was very weird, even the lap I did," he said. "It was an OK lap, but nothing special. I had more fuel in the car than what you normally would have. I didn't want to do any mistakes that would compromise the program that we had planned, which was to give the slipstream to George in the last lap as well. Obviously mixed feelings, but it's what it is. We're ready to fight tomorrow.”
Despite both Mercedes drivers being involved in the title fight, the team has been adamant that Russell and Antonelli must act in the team's interests first and foremost, including accepting team orders when required to maximise its result.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Russell did exactly that two weeks ago at Zandvoort. Antonelli had been running ahead of him before making a late pit stop under the virtual safety car, which dropped him behind Russell but left him on fresher tyres. Mercedes subsequently instructed Russell to let Antonelli through, and he complied despite initially questioning the call.
At Monza, it was Antonelli's turn to play the team game. And with Russell also expected to need additional power unit components later in the season, Antonelli expects his team-mate to return the favour if the opportunity arises.
“We're all aligned on this," he said. "As he's been a good team player in Zandvoort, I did what the team asked me to do. I'm happy that it worked out.
“Of course, when it's his turn, we're going to talk about it. We're very clear on that. When we can, we will help each other, especially in this kind of situation. I had nothing to win and he was fighting for pole.”
With Russell trailing Antonelli in the championship by 59 points, Monza presents him with a good opportunity to close the gap because of his team-mate's penalty.
Yet it remains unclear whether Antonelli will need to take further engine components later in the year, with Mercedes working on an upgraded engine. The best opportunity for Russell to clear his own penalties could be Baku, another track on the calendar where overtaking is considered relatively easy.
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