“I fear something bad is going to happen soon” – 2026 F1 cars are “too dangerous”, Sergio Perez warns
Fears over new-generation F1 engines have largely died down, but Perez is still worried someone might get hurt
Sergio Perez, Cadillac
Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)
Sergio Perez says he fears “something bad” might happen due to the speed differential between cars with Formula 1’s new machinery.
This was a major topic early in the 2026 season, especially after Oliver Bearman had a mammoth crash in the Japanese Grand Prix. The Haas driver lost control of his car after taking avoiding action when he encountered a slower Franco Colapinto on track during the race.
The incident unfortunately vindicated concerns about F1’s new power units, with 47% electrical energy, which creates a substantial contrast between cars depending on energy deployment.
The FIA took action during the April break to attenuate the issue, with tweaks to engine rules reducing the need for lift-and-coast tactics, but Perez has revealed he had quite a scare in Baku.
“More than anything, it's a race that we need to review a lot what's going on with the energy management, the difference on engine,” the Cadillac racer said after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
“I was going to have a massive shunt with [Liam] Lawson when I was defending from him, because the difference in deployment and power across engines is too dangerous. And I fear something bad is going to happen soon, if we don't make some changes on the regulations.”
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Further tweaks for 2027, including the proportion of electrical power dropping from 47% to 42%, are expected to improve the situation.
“I hope they are able to close up the gap,” Perez added, “because at the moment it feels like, Mercedes and Red Bull, they have a very strong engine, and they can get you in places where the deployment is so poor and different to us. The difference in speed is too dangerous.”
In the meantime, the Mexican is focusing on the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia with little enthusiasm.
When it was suggested to him that Sepang’s high-speed corners might be ‘ruined’ with F1’s 2026 cars, Perez responded: “We better don’t talk about it.”
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