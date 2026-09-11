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“I f***ed up quite a lot”: How Yuki Tsunoda discovered the complexity of F1 2026 at Monza

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“I f***ed up quite a lot”: How Yuki Tsunoda discovered the complexity of F1 2026 at Monza

The Racing Bulls stand-in seemed to get to grips with the new cars very quickly at Zandvoort, but the following race weekend was another matter entirely

Stuart Codling Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Yuki Tsunoda has another roll of the Formula 1 dice this weekend in Madrid, standing in at Racing Bulls for Liam Lawson, who is getting another outing at Red Bull Racing in place of the injured Isack Hadjar.

The new track will be another stern challenge for Tsuonda, who hadn’t experienced the latest-generation cars outside of the simulator before he stepped in at the Dutch Grand Prix. That weekend appeared to go relatively smoothly – in Sunday’s race he finished just outside the points, but ahead of team-mate Arvid Lindblad – but made much heavier weather of the Italian GP last weekend.

There, he struggled for pace relative to Lindblad throughout practice and qualifying, then lined up in the wrong grid spot when the race was restarted. He finished 10th but that is pending a protest by Audi, which asserts Tsunoda should have been penalised for forcing another formation lap.

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“I tended to forget quite a lot SM [Straightline Mode] last week, especially the Turn 8 to Turn 10,” he explained in Madrid.

“There's been more activation points than last year. And also, it's a lot of work I have to do in the out lap, not to use the energy.

“But obviously, if you don't use the energy, the tyres are going to be cold, so you want to be sometimes aggressive in order where you [need] to be.

“You want to start the lap with 100% battery, but this sacrifice in places, where to do it, where to not, was very complicated – and something that I fucked up quite a lot in qualifying. And the consequence was huge.”

Yuki Tsunoda enters his third F1 race of 2026 with Racing Bulls in Madrid

Yuki Tsunoda enters his third F1 race of 2026 with Racing Bulls in Madrid

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The current cars are more complicated to operate than the last generation, which Tsunoda experienced. Shifting to a near-50:50 output between the electrical motor and the internal combustion engine requires an often counter-intuitive driving style, not always maximising cornering speed, along with operating the active aerodynamics.

Getting a so called ‘optimal lap’ often requires the drivers to adopt specific throttle positions rather than improvising, lest they confuse the machine-learning algorithms that map out the ideal electrical power deployment through the lap. Monza added to the complications because its layout offers so few opportunities to harvest energy; getting a fast lap required a slipstream as well as a good grasp of the subtleties of making the most of the limited electrical power.

“It's like you have to [look] on the steering monitor more,” said Tsunoda.

“Somehow, you have to also be slightly more sensitive on throttle, especially in the out-lap. It is weird, especially in the out-lap, also in qualifying, but I think this is part of the regulation or sport, F1 right now, and you've got to deal with it.

“Somehow, I was underestimating the amount of damage or penalty you'll get if you don't do everything right, and I definitely experienced it in qualifying.”

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Despite this, Max Verstappen has recently claimed that the ability of drivers such as Lawson and Tsunoda to step into a new car and be relatively quick straightaway is more evidence of how flawed the new regulations are.

“It's because these cars are numb to your driver inputs,” he said.

“I'm not really taking anything from his comments,” responded Tsunoda when this was put to him.

“And, you know, compare to my results, what I showed in two races, it's a very individual thing.

“I think I've done a good job. And that's it.”

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

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Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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