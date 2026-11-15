Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Christian Horner blames Red Bull leadership structure for missing F1’s future stars

Christian Horner blames his lack of jurisdiction and Red Bull's leadership for missing out on three F1 stars

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 15, 2026, 4:01 PM

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Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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For years, Red Bull Racing's dual-leadership structure between team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Dr. Helmut Marko was praised as a ruthless but highly effective system. But Horner is now pointing to that exact management style as the primary reason the Milton Keynes squad lost out on Lando Norris, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Horner distanced himself from one of the organisation's scouting blunders. Rather than simply admitting the team missed the mark, Horner highlighted his lack of jurisdiction over the Red Bull Junior Team, arguing the corporate dynamic meant he had no say in his own future driver line-up.

"I never had responsibility for the young driver programme," Horner explicitly stated.

A powerless pitch

Horner revealed that the fathers of Norris, Russell, and Piastri were literally paying Red Bull to use the factory's professional simulator.

"George Russell was paying us to go on our simulator, as were Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri," Horner explained. "Their dads were writing cheques for them to run on the driver simulator that we had."

The telemetry quickly proved that these independent customers were vastly superior to Red Bull's heavily funded junior roster. Horner recalled his simulator engineers telling him, "'Christian, these kids are better than the juniors we've got at the moment.'"

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yet, despite being the CEO and team principal of the championship-winning operation, Horner had no corporate authority to offer the teenagers a contract. He was forced to act as a middleman in his own factory, taking the data to Marko, who held absolute veto power over the driver pipeline.

"I remember taking them to Helmut and going, 'Look, I really think you should look at these guys...'" Horner stated.

Because Marko headed the Red Bull Junior Team decisions, he was able to reject the team principal's advice, allowing all three drivers to eventually sign with rival constructors.

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