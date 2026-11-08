Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

‘I’ll try to win, somehow’ – Can Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight back for F1 Brazilian GP victory?

The two legends will start the Sao Paulo race from the back of the grid – and aren’t too optimistic about their chances

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 1:28 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

With Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen 20th and 21st on the grid of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Sunday’s Formula 1 race promises to be fascinating – regardless of weather conditions.

Hamilton and Verstappen happen to be two drivers who performed memorable recoveries at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, a track where overtaking has always been easier than most.

Back in 2021, the seven-time world champion was excluded from qualifying results due to a technical breach, meaning he started the sprint from last; he fought his way up to fifth. With a five-place grid drop for a new engine, Hamilton was 10th on the grid for the grand prix but battled to the front and came out on top in a titanic duel against Verstappen.

Three years later, the Dutchman was eliminated in Q2 on a wet Sunday morning and also took a five-place grid penalty for his sixth internal combustion engine, ending up 17th on the grid. The rain also impacted the race, but Verstappen rose to the occasion and comfortably overtook Esteban Ocon for victory.

But the DRS device had facilitated Hamilton’s exceptional drives, and the overtake mode that now features on F1’s new power units instead isn’t as decisive; the Interlagos layout might actually make it worse.

When asked how easy overtaking would be compared to 2021, the Ferrari driver replied: “Harder, because back then we had, obviously, a very long straight, and if you got close, you had the DRS, and maybe a car wouldn't have it – whereas now, everyone is just opening up their wings.

“I think overtaking will be very, very, very hard. I'm not sure you're going to see the same sort of races that you've seen in the past. But maybe the wet conditions will change that.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Now we don't have DRS anymore,” Verstappen concurred. “And the overtake mode is very limiting around here because of the long straight, everyone is draining the battery. So, your speed difference on the straight is going to be a lot less – a bit like Mexico, really. So, it will be quite a lot harder to pass than normal.”

So what will Hamilton’s strategy be? “I don't have one,” he responded. “Try to win, somehow.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, is banking on a number of incidents if he is to be a contender for victory. “Lots of safety cars, so they can't pull away, it keeps coming back to me,” the Red Bull racer said. “We'll see. I don't really think about it too much. I'll just go from lap one and see where I end up.”

He added: “I hope [with Lewis] we can clear the cars in front of us as quickly as we can.”

Across 19 grands prix so far in F1 2026, just two races have been won from outside the front row. Verstappen prevailed from fifth on the grid in Mexico, though he was virtually in the lead on lap one, and Antonelli remarkably triumphed from 19th in Italy. But if the expected rain impacts the race, then 2026’s dry-weather history will be meaningless.

Additional reporting by Isa Fernandes and Federico Faturos

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable





F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Brazilian GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



3 h



F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Brazilian GP





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

Lewis Hamilton





F1 Brazilian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



15 h



F1 Brazilian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Lewis Hamilton insists Ferrari tensions with Charles Leclerc are over: "We've squashed it"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



15 h



Lewis Hamilton insists Ferrari tensions with Charles Leclerc are over: "We've squashed it"





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Ferrari hails "emotional" Monza pole in final WEC race for 499P



WEC



WEC



Monza



18 h



Ferrari hails "emotional" Monza pole in final WEC race for 499P





Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



20 h



Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment

Latest news





‘I’ll try to win, somehow’ – Can Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight back for F1 Brazilian GP victory?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



5 min



‘I’ll try to win, somehow’ – Can Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight back for F1 Brazilian GP victory?





Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead





McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable





The wet-weather challenges thrown up by Brazilian GP qualifying



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



2 h



The wet-weather challenges thrown up by Brazilian GP qualifying

Feature

Discover prime content





"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Stuart Codling



"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP





How F1’s rules got to be so complex



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How F1’s rules got to be so complex





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe