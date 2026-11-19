Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton on his card collection: "I'm 41 years old and I love Pokémon"

The Ferrari driver told fans in Las Vegas that a shopping trip for his niece and nephews ended with his mother driving the whole family to the Pokémon store

Alex Harrington

Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 6:03 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his love of collecting Pokémon cards has survived well into his adult life after a trip to buy packs for the youngest members of his family turned into a car full of collectors.

Speaking on stage at PUMA's Under The Lights fan event at its Las Vegas flagship store on Tuesday night ahead of this weekend's grand prix, the seven-time world champion explained how it came about.

"I wanted to get Pokémon cards for my niece and nephews so they can start collecting. So, there's my sister driving, that's my mum in the front seat, and I'm in the back seat with the kids," Hamilton said.

"And I was like, 'mum you're driving us to the Pokémon store'. I'm 41 years old, and I love Pokémon. I just - I love collecting cards!"

Asked which card was his favourite, he hesitated before settling on three of the franchise's best-known characters: "Probably Charizard. I like the purple one... Mew... Mewtwo."

Both are safe picks for a collector. Charizard, the fire-breathing dragon from the original 1990s games, is one of the cards most prized by hobbyists, and early holographic copies in perfect condition sell for six-figure sums. Mewtwo, the villain of the first Pokémon film, is also a fan favourite.

In January, Hamilton told Vogue France that cards had become his Lewis Hamilton sold his supercars, this is his new obsession, listing Pokémon and Star Wars alongside other sports cards. "I have a collection, and it's just growing. I'm buying cards every week," he said.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

He also said it began in childhood, when he collected football cards. And before the Japanese Grand Prix in March, a fan held out a Charizard card and a marker for him to sign. "Oh I can't do that, no I can't, unfortunately I can't do that," Hamilton replied, before walking on.

In April this year he launched Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton, a chain of trading card shops run with the American retailer Dave & Adam's, and the first store opened in Frankfurt in July.

He is also a Lewis Hamilton's new trading card has a real diamond embedded in it in Topps' official F1 card range. Earlier this year, the Topps NOW card celebrating his F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late at the Barcelona Grand Prix in June became the highest-selling F1 Topps NOW card ever, with Topps celebrates Lewis Hamilton’s 400th F1 start with limited NOW card.

His niece and nephews are, it seems, starting their collections under expert supervision. But Hamilton's attention will certainly be on the track this weekend with just three races of his second season at Ferrari remaining.

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