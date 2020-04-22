Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race

shares
comments
Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race
By:
Apr 22, 2020, 3:22 PM

Imola president Uberto Selvatico Estense says that the circuit is willing to host a behind close doors Formula 1 race, should conditions in Italy improve in the coming months.

After the Chinese GP was postponed in February, the circuit approached Automobile Club of Italy president, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, about stepping in as a replacement.

That offer became academic after Italy turned into a hotbed for COVID-19, and the country went into lockdown.

However, with the F1 organisation now seeking dates for races without spectators, Selvatico Estense says that he would be willing to offer Imola for free later in the year, if the government rules allow it.

A closed doors event would be a lot easier to organise than a race attended by the public, and it would also address the financial aspect and the usual requirement to sell tickets to pay for a hosting fee.

"This situation is an opportunity for us to be a candidate for a grand prix this season," Selvatico Estense told Motorsport.com. "They need some races in order to maintain the contract with the FIA and have a world championship, so why not think about Imola?

"Obviously it depends also on the government rules, if they will allow us to run such a race.

"Of course we'll offer the track for free, and then talk about costs on our side if possible. We can ask the region for some help. We're not in the situation where we can pay a promoter's fee.

"It's much easier without spectators, we don't have to take care of the grandstands, we don't have to take care of things like VIP hospitality and so on. For sure it will be cheaper than a complete organisation. People are already thinking about running football games with closed doors."

Selvatico Estense has not yet spoken to the F1 organisation, as the protocol is to go via the ACI.

Regarding dates, he's open to any options, but suggests that Imola could run a back-to-back race with the Italian GP at Monza, which is still scheduled for September 6.

The Belgian GP currently has the August 30 slot, but events have been banned in the country until September 1.

A later date could also work in terms of weather, which could be useful if F1 has trouble securing the flyaway races that are planned for mid-September onwards.

"Maybe it could be easier to organise a back-to-back race with Monza, in order to save money or save time for the teams.

"But last year we even had nice weather in October, and also the first half of November. So we're not scared about the weather.

"I think people would like to go back to Imola. It's a dream for us, but we're still dreaming!"

Related video

Next article
Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures

Previous article

Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
64 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
19:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
23:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
20:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
23:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
23:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries

3h
2
Esports

McLaughlin takes controversial Bathurst win

3
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

Latest videos

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct 01:30
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home 04:06
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home

McLaren's F-Duct 01:41
Formula 1

McLaren's F-Duct

The seven strangest F1 sponsors 08:28
Formula 1

The seven strangest F1 sponsors

Latest news

Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race
F1

Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race

Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures
F1

Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures

Racing life before Formula 1: Romain Grosjean
F1

Racing life before Formula 1: Romain Grosjean

Why F1 can't waste a lap in the post-coronavirus new era
F1

Why F1 can't waste a lap in the post-coronavirus new era

How F1's young driver record tumbled, and now can't be beaten
F1

How F1's young driver record tumbled, and now can't be beaten

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.