Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola

Damage of the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 1 / 18 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Charles Leclerc’s crash damage allowed us to get a great view of the underside of the Ferrari SF21’s front wing.

The car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, is loaded onto a truck 2 / 18 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Detail of the SF21’s underside was also revealed as the car was hoisted onto the recovery truck.

McLaren MCL35M brake duct detail 3 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren’s front brake duct assembly has two new inlets amongst an array of fins this season that help feed airflow through the assembly for aerodynamic gain. It’s a similar arrangement to the one used by Mercedes last season but McLaren has now inverted its brake duct shape for a similar effect.

McLaren MCL35M front brake duct 4 / 18 Photo by: McLaren A shot of the MCL35M’s ‘cake tin’ shows how the team have placed various channels and outlets within its design to help magnify the aerodynamic effect it can have.

Ferrari SF21 floor detail 5 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari trialled a new floor during Free Practice that featured the Z-Shaped cutout that some rivals have been using throughout the opening phase of the season. The cutout is paired with a new strake, while the trio of fins midway down the floor have been removed.

Mercedes W12 diffuser comparison 6 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes made a modification to the diffuser for the second race of the season, altering the shape of one of the vertical stakes (highlighted in green). As you can see L-Shaped strake has been replaced by a full-length version.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 7 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A great shot of the Red Bull RB16’s diffuser as it is hoisted onto the recovery truck following the driveshaft failure that befell Max Verstappen.

Red Bull Racing RB16B floor detail 8 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Highlighting the cluster of fins used by Red Bull on the RB16B to coerce the airflow outboard.

Mercedes F1 W12 diffuser detail 9 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This is not new but an interesting detail is the surface treatment in the transition zone on the Mercedes W12’s diffuser.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 10 / 18 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images A good overview of the McLaren MCL35M and the various surfaces that go to make up the bargeboard cluster.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 11 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Flo-viz painted on the spoon-shaped rear wing of the Aston Martin AMR21 as the team checked to make sure the new design is providing the performance expected of it.

Valtteri Bottas & Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 12 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Mercedes testing out different rear wing configurations, as Bottas has the twin pillar arrangement while Hamilton has the single pillar.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 13 / 18 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The aerial view of the Aston Martin AMR21 shows just how much of the floor the team has cut away in order to alter the angle of the floor. You’ll also note the floor is contoured to further invoke the aerodynamic effect it’s looking for.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 14 / 18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Aston Martin has new sidepod bodywork and new wing mirrors stalks for the AMR21 at Imola, as it looks to reduce the size of the inlets and improve aerodynamic performance.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 15 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Much smaller rear cooling outlets on the Ferrari SF21 than it was forced to run in Bahrain.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 16 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Flo-viz paint on the rear corner of the McLaren as the team looks to collect visual confirmation that the new parts in this region are performing as anticipated.

George Russell, Williams FW43B 17 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Flo-viz painted on the front end of the Williams FW43B will help the team identify any issues with their correlation between their simulation tools and the real-world environment, while also capturing information regarding their new front wing setup.