Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

shares
comments
Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
By:
Jun 24, 2020, 6:08 PM

Imola’s circuit boss has urged Formula 1 to consider an Italian triple header this year, as efforts continue for the venue to host a grand prix later this season.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

On the day that F1 cars returned to action around the Imola track, with Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat conducting a filming run and test for AlphaTauri, its chief has made clear that his desire for a race remains strong.

With Mugello looking increasingly likely to get the nod to hold a second Italian event after Monza in September, Formula Imola president Uberto Selvatico Estense still sees a chance for his circuit.

“Imola has F1 in its DNA and on this track the history of F1 has taken place, it must not be forgotten and we must be rightly proud of it,” he said. “Looking ahead, and with an eye to the local economy in this serious moment of crisis, our goal is to bring back the top series to Imola’s circuit from this year. 

“The most logical and most suitable solution for F1 fans from all over the world would be to use circuits with great media impact, as Imola certainly is. [And] perhaps together with Monza and Mugello, for a legendary national triple. 

“We started since April of this year working with great dedication and passion on this hypothesis, together with the local and regional institutions and the FOWC [F1 world championship], and we hope that the national sports authority will also support our candidature for this season.”

Read Also:

AlphaTauri ran two cars at Imola: its current AT01, plus a 2018 STR13. Kvyat said after the test that he reckoned the track would be ideal for an F1 race.

“Imola is a special track and I am very happy to get back in a F1 car, after this long pause, on this circuit,” said the Russian. “I’ve known it for some time, because I did one of my first tests here with a single-seater in 2010.

“The track is really fantastic to drive, with some nice fast corners. I am of the opinion that it should absolutely be on the F1 calendar.”

Next article
Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Previous article

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

trending Today

Ricciardo wants to be pushed by "little ankle biter" teammates
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be pushed by "little ankle biter" teammates

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Latest news

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be pushed by "little ankle biter" teammates

2
Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Latest videos

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP

Latest news

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
Formula 1

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake
Formula 1

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues
Formula 1

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.