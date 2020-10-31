Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Race in
18 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly

shares
comments
Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly
By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has downplayed the value of a pre-season test at Imola despite equalling his best ever qualifying performance with fourth on the grid for the Emilia Romagna GP.

Prior to the  2020 season opener and before the Imola race was confirmed, Gasly and his teammate Daniil Kvyat shared 100kms of running between them with a filming day in the current car.

They also did some extra unrestricted mileage in a 2018 Toro Rosso.

Both men were near the top of the times from the start of the morning practice session on Saturday, and Gasly progressed strongly through the three qualifying sessions in fifth, third and finally fourth place. K

vyat also made the top 10 and will start eighth.

Although AlphaTauri was the only F1 team to sample Imola before today, Gasly denied that it was the secret to his good form.

"I would say obviously we take it, it was a nice decision to come here," he said. "But it was 15 laps far from from the pace we had to go to today. So it was not really representative, but it was good to have the first idea of the track layout and kerbs.

"I will say it's a probably a mix of many things. The car has been feeling good straight away out of the box in practice.

"We carried over the findings from Portimao, and the last few races, and the package seems to work well on this track.

"So today was no wind at all, and we know the car in this condition seems to work quite well. And we've managed to put some good laps in practice. Every qualifying Q1, Q2, Q3 as well.

"It was a very tight battle between everybody, but we managed to come out on top."

Gasly, who has been confirmed at AlphaTauri for 2021, is hopeful that the team can finish the year strongly.

"I think we can always do better as a team and also on my side," he said. "So really trying to grab every point we can until the end of the year with five more races. I think this year has been very good so far.

"But it's important to finish as high as we can, because obviously the cars are not going to change massively next year. So everything we can do to improve our overall performance will be beneficial for next year.

"So I think that's the key, and also as a team just operate as good as we can. We can see in the midfield battle it's so tight, every single detail will make a difference.

"Obviously, the team championship at the moment, the gaps are pretty big, but it's important that we prepare ourselves the best way possible to be in the mix for the fight for next year. And obviously, that's a work which continues every weekend."

 

Related video

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Previous article

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Why Mir shouldn't worry over not winning in hunt for MotoGP title Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why Mir shouldn't worry over not winning in hunt for MotoGP title

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly

Latest news

Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3h

Latest news

Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly
Formula 1

Imola test not the secret to fourth on grid - Gasly

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

Latest videos

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1
1h

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.