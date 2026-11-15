Formula 1 Turkish GP

How Istanbul is revamping its F1 circuit to clinch long-term future

Istanbul Park will return to the F1 calendar next year. Beloved by drivers, the layout will remain intact, but when it comes to the event itself, the organisers want to learn from the past and give it a substantial overhaul

Ronald Vording

Edited: Nov 15, 2026, 4:47 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images

Finding the right balance is often a challenge in modern Formula 1. That applies to the technical regulations: striking a balance between satisfying drivers and purists on the one hand, and delivering the spectacle F1 wants to offer younger fans on the other, with a constant stream of overtaking moves for, let’s say, the TikTok generation.

But that balancing act also applies to the calendar and the venues F1 visits. Many of the recently added destinations are temporary circuits in glamorous locations such as Miami, Las Vegas and Madrid, but these are not necessarily the tracks that get diehard fans excited.

Next year, however, a race will return to the calendar that has the potential to combine the best of both worlds. Istanbul is a global city – the bridge between Europe and Asia – and therefore the kind of destination F1 likes to have on its calendar. But the circuit, located on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, is also one that appeals to drivers and fans, particularly because of its famous Turn 8.

Ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix's return, Motorsport.com sat down with Eren Uclertopragi, president of the Turkish Automobile Federation (TOSFED). He shares the ambition of bringing both aspects together: an event that meets the standards of modern F1, while retaining a circuit that diehard fans enjoy.

“Yes, I think the same,” Uclertopragi said. “From a fans’ perspective, we are always more eager to watch the races in old-school tracks, so it's good that F1 accepted our proposal and that, also with the great help of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, we are back on track. We all miss the old races, but at the end of the day, from the commercial side, we also need the races like Madrid. We need both, the modern street tracks and tracks like Istanbul, Monza and Silverstone.”

Start of the 2005 Turkish GP

Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

That said, all permanent circuits have to adapt to meet the standards of modern F1, both in terms of facilities and the overall presentation of the event. The layout in Istanbul will remain intact, but a great deal will change around it.

“There will be major upgrades to the circuit,” Uclertopragi explained. “We will modernize our circuit to the level F1 reaches right now. We are, of course, working on the infrastructural side. We will try to cover most of the grandstands and we will try to make fan zones to do whatever is necessary to give the best experience to the fans.”

That last point is a crucial pillar of the plans. Istanbul Park has been a drivers’ favourite in the past, but according to Uclertopragi, the biggest challenge for the next five years – the duration of the new contract – is to make it a fan favourite as well; there is a lot of work to be done in that respect.

“It was always a drivers’ circuit, but now we’re trying to make it a fan circuit as well,” he said. “That starts with the traffic control and crowd management. The surrounding roads have already been constructed in a new way, so that there are now incoming roads and outgoing roads. The traffic flow will be improved to make the experience of getting into the circuit and getting out of the circuit better.”

Fans watch the 2005 Turkish GP

Photo by: Bryn Lennon - Getty Images

The latter is particularly important, as traffic during previous editions of the Turkish Grand Prix was rather chaotic. It is an issue Uclertopragi is well aware of.

“We know what we have to do. We have started already planning the infrastructure and we are expanding the paddock as well. The capacity will be doubled and the infrastructure will be done from scratch. Apart from that, we will improve our hospitality units, including using our famous Turn 8.”

One aspect is particularly noteworthy in this overhaul of the event: the Turkish GP will be organised very differently in the coming years compared to previous editions. TOSFED is not only the Turkish motorsport federation, but now also the promoter – something that should mean more direct lines of communication and greater ability to actually turn ambitions into actions this time.

“The management of the circuit has been handed out to TOSFED, so that is creating a new flow with regards to getting things done as a promoter. Everything will be in my hands and with the support of the state, so we will try to do whatever is necessary,” Uclertopragi said.

“The worst part is that prior to our management, the circuit was managed by a private company and their prioritization was not the sport, not the fans, not Formula 1. So unfortunately we had problems with the fan experience and that is why we are prioritizing that fan experience right now.”

How Istanbul Park plans to avoid further asphalt issues

Aerial view of Istanbul Park in 2026

Photo by: Miragest

Aside from that, Uclertopragi knows that the fundamentals still need to be right. The layout will not change, and the asphalt needs to be in better condition. The surface proved problematic during F1's most recent visits, prompting several drivers to describe it as “driving on ice” – especially when it rained in 2020, the weekend when Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh world championship.

“Yeah, there was a problem with the asphalt back then, I totally support you on that,” Uclertopragi admitted.

“We were not a big fan of resurfacing the top layer with only a short period of time to go before the race. Part of the problem was that there were no races held at the circuit, so there was no race prior to F1 and that meant we had the surface problem.”

Unsurprisingly, the organisers in Istanbul are keen to avoid a repeat of those problems in 2027.

“Currently, we are in close cooperation with the FIA and experts from the circuit,” he continued. “Of course, we will need to change the kerbstones and so on, but the layout will be the same. And I guess we will not be changing the tarmac this time.

“It will remain the same and currently we are hosting ‘experience events’ at Istanbul Park for at least 30 weeks a year. After the renovation and upgrades we will start holding national and international races again, prior to Formula 1.”

This should prevent F1 drivers from once again being confronted with an unpleasant surprise when it comes to grip levels.

Can the Turkish GP stay on the calendar beyond 2031?

The most recent Turkish GP, in 2021

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images via Getty Images

All of this is initially being done with the five-year contract in mind, but Uclertopragi wants Istanbul to remain on the calendar beyond the initial deal, meaning the investments are aimed at the longer term.

“We are looking into a longer period. That's why the projects that we are having right now about the circuit will be going beyond five years. We are discussing internally and with the state how we can expand this project without leaving the calendar again,” he said.

Uclertopragi knows all too well what is needed to achieve that: delivering on the aforementioned promises. If that happens, he believes the rest will follow naturally.

“For sure, our commitment is for five years first of all, but if we deliver the standards that Formula 1 is looking for, then it will be beneficial for both parties. As long as we deliver the commitments we had and if we will have happy fans in the next five years, then I think it will be beneficial for both parties to keep Istanbul on the calendar,” he concluded.

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