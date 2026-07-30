Inside Valtteri Bottas's stunning Australian vineyard home
Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell have revealed their off-grid vineyard home in South Australia
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images
Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas and Australian Olympic cyclist Tiffany Cromwell have shown off their home in South Australia's McLaren Vale wine region.
The couple acquired the estate following Bottas's initial visit in 2020. "We actually stayed here back in 2020 when I first came to South Australia," he explained to Domain. "It came on the market, and we just had to make it happen."
He added: "We travel a lot for work, for competitions and events. So for me, home should be a place where you automatically relax. That's a good target for everyone to have for their home: that you just naturally chill out, de-stress when you walk in. And that's what we created here for sure."
While Bottas was specifically interested in getting a vineyard, Cromwell drove the search for a functional, quiet living space. "It's a place where you can just feel like you don't have a thousand things you have to do," Cromwell said.
The main residence features an open-plan kitchen and lounge area, a dining room, a separate lounge with a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen overlooking the working vineyard, and a large shed that has been converted into a home gym.
The Finnish driver's home would not be complete without a sauna. "I grew up in Finland, and it's common to have a sauna every day," Bottas explained. "With my travels, it was one thing that I always missed."
"I think South Australia is very underrated," Bottas said. "Beautiful beaches, the best wine in the world. I just feel like you have everything here."
Bottas is currently racing with the newly formed Cadillac F1 Team. Partnered with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, the 10-time grand prix winner has faced a demanding first half of the 2026 campaign. The American outfit sits 11th in the constructors' championship.
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