How latest Iran-US war is impacting F1 and WEC

The FIA has been monitoring the geopolitical situation in the Middle East ahead of the World Endurance Championship’s season opener in Qatar, as the Formula 1 paddock travels to Australia.

On 28 February, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, successfully killing the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei as well as other Iranian officials.

Iran and its allies have been retaliating, reportedly launching strikes on Israel as well as United States military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday, the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Manama was hit. Some 20 miles away, Pirelli was supposed to conduct wet-weather running at Bahrain International Circuit – the track would have been artificially dampened – alongside Mercedes and McLaren, but the test was called off.

“The two days of development testing for wet compounds scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Bahrain circuit have been cancelled for safety reasons, following the evolving international situation,” Pirelli told Motorsport in a statement on Saturday.

“All Pirelli personnel currently in Manama are safe in their hotels. The company is working to ensure their safety and to organise their return to Italy and England as soon as possible.”

2026 pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The situation has caused further conundrums in the F1 paddock, with travel to this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix affected by the situation.

Most Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace, forcing F1 staff to rearrange flights as the world’s second-busiest airport, Dubai International Airport, was shut down – as well as the likes of Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

“The last 48 hours have required some reshuffling of flights,” Australian GP chief Travis Auld told the BBC.

“That is largely Formula 1's responsibility. They take charge of the teams, drivers and all the personnel that are required here to make this event happen. There's quite a number of them.

“My understanding is that's all now been locked in, everyone will be here ready for the race and fans won't notice any difference.”

Meanwhile, F1 played down the significance of the situation as far as its calendar is concerned, with its next Middle Eastern races scheduled on 12 April and 19 April respectively in Manama, Bahrain and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan and not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks,” an F1 spokesperson told the BBC.

“As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

But the WEC’s next event is supposed to take place in the region in less than three weeks. Explosions were reported in Doha, some 20 miles away from Losail International Circuit, where the Prologue is scheduled on 22-23 March before the season-opening Qatar 1812Km on 26-28 March.

The start of the 2025 Qatar 1812Km Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The safety and security of our competitors, personnel and fans remains our absolute priority. Accordingly, the FIA WEC management is in constant, direct communication with the relevant authorities in Qatar,” the WEC said in a statement on Sunday.

“FIA WEC is holding regular meetings with the Qatari authorities regarding the forthcoming Prologue and Qatar 1812Km events, scheduled to take place on 22-23 March and 26-28 March respectively.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation daily. Further updates will be communicated if necessary.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has expressed concern at the situation and called on unity amid the geopolitical conflict.

“As President of the FIA, my thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East,” Ben Sulayem wrote on Instagram on Monday. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted.

“At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities.

“We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly.

“Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever.”

Additional reporting by Giacomo Rauli