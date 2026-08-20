What does Max Verstappen's new contract say about Red Bull and his F1 future? Our writers have their say

The wild rumours of a shock switch to Mercedes or McLaren were silenced this morning when Max Verstappen confirmed a new deal to stay with Red Bull for a further three Formula 1 seasons.

The Dutchman announced a new contract with Red Bull that runs until the end of F1’s current era in 2030, putting an end to any speculation swirling about his trust in the team and his love for F1... for now.

Read Also: Formula 1 Max Verstappen commits to Red Bull until end of F1 2030

But what does the new deal mean for Verstappen, Red Bull and Formula 1? Our writers share their verdict on the signing.

A first big win for Laurent Mekies

Last year, incoming team principal Laurent Mekies inherited a tricky position at Red Bull, fighting against the narrative of a crumbling empire that key figures were gradually running away from – including the likes of design legend Adrian Newey, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley and strategy chief Will Courtenay.

Red Bull's late 2025 turnaround, when Verstappen came remarkably close to snatching the world championship away from the McLaren drivers, allayed some of those fears. But Verstappen's close ally Gianpiero Lambiase signing a deal to move to McLaren by 2028 did little to dispel the notion that, if not a sinking ship, Red Bull's vessel had at least taken on a copious amount of water.

The start to the 2026 season hasn't gone particularly well either, with Red Bull behind on car development as it sits fourth in the championship, while being outmanoeuvred in F1's political power unit games.

But tying down the team's four-time world championship for another two years is a huge string to Mekies' bow. Having the Dutchman on board will be instrumental to Red Bull's long-term ambitions, and a sign that there is a modicum of faith in Mekies' plans to evolve the team's technical set-up.

News of Verstappen staying put isn't a big surprise, but the two-year extension is, at least to some extent. The details of the new contract are yet to emerge, but the most logical outcome is that Verstappen will be richly remunerated for his extended commitment, while Red Bull will likely have bought that commitment with performance clauses that are more team-friendly than the previous arrangement, which turned Verstappen's future into a circus act every summer.

- Filip Cleeren

Proof that McLaren rumours were a negotiating tactic

Formula 1’s chattering classes spent the summer falling over each other on social media claiming exclusive insider knowledge of Verstappen’s imminent move to McLaren. But it was patently obvious to those really in the know that this was an elaborate bluff.

The reason for this is that George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had already met performance clauses in their existing ‘two plus one’ contracts enabling Mercedes and Ferrari to trigger the ‘plus one’ elements, taking them through to the end of 2027. Since these were simply the mechanics of existing contracts, rather than new ones or bolt-on extensions, they passed without any public announcements.

Given Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli were also secure, that closed off the most likely moves Max would make. So, what could his management team do to secure the most advantageous terms from Red Bull.

Ever since RBR’s precipitous fall from its previously dominant position in early 2024, Verstappen and his management have pursued a “treat ‘em mean, keep ‘em keen” strategy, regularly putting it out there via client scribblers in the Dutch media that Verstappen’s contract features performance clauses very much in his favour that could allow him to leave ahead of term.

But departing also requires a plausible destination. With the routes to Mercedes and Ferrari closed off, McLaren had to serve as the negotiating lever – and so rumours of the Dutchman swapping places with Oscar Piastri were conjured into existence.

At first, McLaren affected a position of quietly amused complicity, since its relations with Piastri’s management grew fractious last season, so entertaining these rumours served to put Mark Webber and his team back in their box. But instead of going away, the rumours intensified – partly as a result of the irksome habit of some individuals to feed the social media echo chamber in the hope of boosting their own profiles. Hence McLaren began to apply the brakes.

Separately, word got around – not via the usual Dutch outlets, of course – that what ‘Team Max’ was really looking for, beyond assurances that car performance would improve, was equity in the team itself. That’s a big ask – indeed, it’s the rock upon which former team principal Christian Horner’s ambition crashed.

Hence the need to keep the rumours going into the summer break, long after they would have organically spluttered out. So, the question now is: did Max get what he wanted?

- Stuart Codling

Further questions: does it help or hinder Max Verstappen's extra-curricular racing?

I agree with Fil's sentiment that Verstappen's decision to stay with Red Bull isn't surprising in itself, but an extension is very much a statement from both sides. Although the RB22 is yet to win a race, it has improved significantly through the year and Red Bull appears to be getting more of a handle on the demands of the '26 regs. Perhaps Verstappen was enthused by the rate of progress. Perhaps Mekies approached him with a long-term game plan. Perhaps a few extra zeroes were added to his salary...

My colleagues have perfectly addressed the F1 side of Verstappen's extended deal. So, my question is this: how does this affect the Dutchman's extra-curricular exploration in sportscars and endurance racing - does the new deal offer more leeway, and potentially further support from Red Bull as a brand?

As much as long-time followers of the NLS and the Nurburgring 24 Hours will state that these series have always been great to watch and follow, the impact of Verstappen's arrival across the Nurburgring GT scene is immeasurable. The man himself has looked unshackled from the demands of F1 in his GT3 outings, and has enjoyed throwing himself into an unfamiliar discipline. It probably helps that he's also really, really good at it...

His performance at this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours was dazzling, to the point where millions were excited about potential further appearances in the big enduro events - Le Mans, perhaps? Daytona? Bathurst? The British Lawnmower Racing 12 Hours? Put him a car (or a mower) and fans will turn up in their droves to watch him explore a new frontier.

But with a, let's say, renewed focus on F1, does Verstappen still have the leeway to explore those races? I certainly would hope so but, with Le Mans seemingly committed to clashing with F1 events, the notion of seeing a Nico Hulkenberg-esque turn at La Sarthe feels a touch unlikely. There is a theoretical open door, given Ford's LMDh car is due to enter the World Endurance Championship next year, and the Red Bull-Ford relationship could be a gateway towards Verstappen's wish-fulfilment motives in other categories.

We can but hope the new deal gives the four-time champion a bit more freedom to crop up in previously uncharted waters. Every time he tries his hand at something new, it does two things: one, adds to our appreciation for one of racing's greatest talents, and two, underlines his status as a multi-discipline throwback, a la Jim Clark, Graham Hill, et al...

- Jake Boxall-Legge