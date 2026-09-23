Isack Hadjar brings delayed Zandvoort helmet to Baku for F1 return

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will return to the Formula 1 grid at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, sporting the special helmet design originally commissioned for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The delayed debut of the helmet follows a three-race absence for the French-Algerian driver after he sustained a wrist injury during the summer break.

Having now recovered, he will step into the cockpit for Thursday's free practice. Rather than abandoning the custom artwork intended for the Dutch Grand Prix, Hadjar has decided to bring it to the streets of Baku.

The unique helmet includes a fun nod to his maiden F1 podium at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. He secured a third-place finish in his rookie season with Racing Bulls, but his subsequent post-race celebrations went viral on social media.

While taking team photos, which included the usual champagne sprays, he broke his Delft Blue trophy. The 2026 helmet design features an illustration of the broken trophy with a cartoon of Hadjar's reaction.

"Here’s one we made earlier. Isack’s lid from Zandvoort will make its on-track debut in Baku," Red Bull shared on social media.

"I don’t know what’s going on, but I get a new one, I know that. But I want my broken one. Where is the broken one? That’s the question," Hadjar told Sky Sports of his broken trophy in 2025.

"Because the new one, we don’t care about the new one, because it’s not been part of the grand prix history. I want the broken one because it’s part of my podium journey. The new one doesn’t smell [of] alcohol, like the champagne and whatever."

This comes after the Milton Keynes outfit announced that Hadjar had signed a contract extension to remain with the team through 2027.

The 21-year-old joined Red Bull at the start of 2026, replacing Yuki Tsunoda. He has so far impressed alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen and sits eighth in the drivers' standings with 71 points. By comparison, Verstappen is sixth with 145 points.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the Baku City Circuit from 24-26 September.