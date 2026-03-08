Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Isack Hadjar calls on Red Bull to do better: ‘I would’ve taken the lead easily but had no battery’

Hadjar’s remarkable getaway failed to pay off in Melbourne, though his Red Bull broke down anyway

Ben Vinel Stuart Codling
Edited:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Isack Hadjar called on Red Bull to “do better” after his lightning-quick getaway in Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix failed to pay off.

Starting from third on the grid after narrowly outqualifing the Ferraris and McLarens in Melbourne, Hadjar’s excellent reaction time meant he challenged polesitter George Russell for the lead within seconds.

However, that challenge was short-lived as the Red Bull driver couldn’t deploy energy the way most of his rivals could; he was swallowed up by Charles Leclerc, then dropped out of the top three when overtaken by Lewis Hamilton further on lap one.

“The start was amazing – I mean, I started the race with no battery for the launch,” Hadjar commented. “I had a very good launch, I was taking the lead easy. At least that's a good point of the day, we had a very good start.”

“And once I thought, ‘oh, I'm going to take the lead’, no more power – so that was great. You can imagine, for like a couple of laps, I'm spending time to just recover. The engine sounded terrible, so I knew I was not going to finish the race. It's a shame; we'd be in the mix with, I think, Lewis.”

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Pressed on whether the lack of energy deployment at the start was a technical issue or an oversight, Hadjar clarified: “No, it's not a technical issue. It's just we need to do better to avoid this from happening. We didn't manage to simulate it in the whole six days of testing, in free practice as well. Honestly, it's just new scenarios. A race scenario is different. It’s a good experience at least.”

Hadjar’s RB22 broke down on lap 11 after he was passed by Kimi Antonelli and held off Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad. “It's hard to fight someone who's going 30km/h faster than you in the straight,” the Frenchman commented. “That was my only highlight of the day.”

At least Hadjar’s third-place result in qualifying was initial evidence of his potential, after Max Verstappen’s successive team-mates struggled to match him over the past seven years.

“Honestly, I felt great out there,” the sophomore said. “Zero mistakes the whole weekend. I feel very comfortable, and it's a shame. I wish I could be still on track fighting for third. It would be fun.

“Of course, [outperforming my predecessors] gives good confidence, but I never doubted that. I'm here to take those points, be on the podium, and today we went completely wrong. It's early days.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Entertainers

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Zak Brown, McLaren

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Williams

The 2026 F1 drivers photo

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Alexander Albon, Williams

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Lando Norris, McLaren

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

