Isack Hadjar could miss F1 Dutch GP with Red Bull replacement plan already in place
Hadjar is dealing with a wrist injury, although Red Bull has yet to make a final decision. Should Hadjar be unable to race, Lawson will step up to Red Bull’s main team
Max Verstappen could have a different team-mate alongside him for his final home race on the Formula 1 calendar. Isack Hadjar is dealing with a wrist injury sustained during a gym session ahead of the race weekend at Zandvoort, Motorsport.com has learned, and could be forced to miss the Dutch Grand Prix.
Laurent Mekies' team has yet to make a formal decision and, at this stage, was unable to comment officially when approached by Motorsport.com, but according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, a plan is already in place should Hadjar indeed be unable to race.
In that case, Liam Lawson will step up and get another opportunity at Red Bull as Verstappen's team-mate, following his demotion early last year – ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
Reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda would then take Lawson's place at sister team Racing Bulls, alongside Arvid Lindblad.
Red Bull can still wait before making a final decision, although the team’s main consideration is what is best for Hadjar's recovery, so that the 21-year-old is at least fit enough to return for the race weekend at Monza in two weeks' time.
Earlier this week, Hadjar – like Verstappen – unveiled a special helmet design for the final F1 weekend at Zandvoort. The Delft Blue design featured a nod to last year, when Hadjar scored his maiden F1 podium at Zandvoort and subsequently broke his trophy into two pieces.
For Lawson, this would be his first race for Red Bull since last year’s Chinese Grand Prix
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
For Lawson, a potential stand-in appearance for Red Bull at Zandvoort would be a reward for a strong season so far. The New Zealander sits ninth in the championship standings, best of the rest behind F1’s four leading teams, and has scored points at every race weekend bar three.
Should Hadjar indeed fail to make the Dutch GP, it would also mark Tsunoda's F1 return, after the Japanese driver was left without a seat at the end of last year and had to settle for a reserve role in 2026.
He is officially the reserve driver for both Red Bull teams, although from Red Bull's perspective it makes more sense to promote Lawson to the senior team given his experience with the 2026 machinery.
For 2027, Tsunoda has been linked with an IndyCar seat at Meyer Shank Racing, as Motorsport.com reported earlier this week.
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