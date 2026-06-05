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Isack Hadjar crashes out of Monaco GP FP1 causing red flag

Isack Hadjar crashed out at the exit of the Swimming Pool chicane

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar has crashed out of the first practice session ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. 

The red flag was waved with just under 24 minutes remaining of the 60-minute session after the French-Algerian driver crashed into the wall at the exit of the Swimming Pool chicane. 

The car oversteered through the right turn, and while Hadjar steered against it, he couldn't stop the car from sliding into the barriers, damaging the nose of his car.

 

While the head-on collision caused a lot of damage to the Red Bull RB22, Hadjar was able to exit the car unassisted before making the short walk back to the Red Bull garage. "I don't understand like why it snapped off like that. I'm sorry," Hadjar said over team radio.

At the time of the red flag, Mercedes driver and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli was top of the timesheets, followed by home hero Charles Leclerc in second and Antonelli's team-mate George Russell in third. Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five. 

Hadjar had been running eighth fastest.

Red Bull has a couple of hours to make the necessary repairs before the second practice session, which will take place at 5pm local time (4pm UK time).

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

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A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

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George Russell, Mercedes

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Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

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Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

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Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

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Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

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Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

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Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

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Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
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