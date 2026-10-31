Formula 1 Mexican GP

Isack Hadjar defends Mexican GP paddock incident after FIA warning: "Not a reality show"

Isack Hadjar has defended pushing away a paddock guest at the Mexican Grand Prix

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:34 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Isack Hadjar has hit back at the paddock guest he pushed away at the Mexican Grand Prix, insisting that "it's not a reality show".

The Red Bull driver was summoned to the stewards on Saturday morning after footage on social media showed him shoving a man who was trying to take a selfie with him in the paddock.

The stewards found that Hadjar had breached the International Sporting Code, but only handed him a formal warning, citing five mitigating factors.

"The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person," the stewards stated.

"The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area, the driver did not have sufficient security present, the guest was invading his personal space without his consent and the general issue drivers have experienced moving through the paddock."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hadjar addressed the incident while speaking to the media after qualifying seventh for the Mexican Grand Prix.

"I am, because they were right, it makes sense," Hadjar explained when asked if he was glad the stewards understood his point of view. "I'm glad they took the right decision. I was talking to the stewards and they understood my point. So, yeah, fair play."

When asked for more details on the situation, the French-Algerian added: "There's a limit to it, also when you're that age. When you're a kid, I'm going to take a picture.

"When I don't want to take a picture because you're a grown man, don't invade my space, because I'm going to work; it's not a reality show. I'm actually going to work in the garage."

Hadjar's team-mate Max Verstappen recently said the growing number of guests had made the paddock feel "like a zoo". Hadjar agreed.

"Yeah, I agree. It needs to chill a bit," he said.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Ryo Hirakawa could have "easily" made Q2 in F1 Mexico GP without late traffic

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Isack Hadjar





Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"





Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



6 h



Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock





"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico

More from

Red Bull Racing





When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



5 h



When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel





Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



11 h



Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice





Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull



Formula 1



Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull

Latest news





Ryo Hirakawa could have "easily" made Q2 in F1 Mexico GP without late traffic



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 min



Ryo Hirakawa could have "easily" made Q2 in F1 Mexico GP without late traffic





Carson Kvapil wins Martinsville as Justin Allgaier takes NASCAR O’Reilly points lead



NASCAR O'Reilly



NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly



Martinsville II



9 min



Carson Kvapil wins Martinsville as Justin Allgaier takes NASCAR O’Reilly points lead





F1 Mexico GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



11 min



F1 Mexico GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





"Up there for pole": Max Verstappen rues Turn 13 traffic in F1 Mexico GP qualifying



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



13 min



"Up there for pole": Max Verstappen rues Turn 13 traffic in F1 Mexico GP qualifying

Feature

Discover prime content





Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP





What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?





Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe