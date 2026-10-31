Formula 1 Mexican GP
Isack Hadjar defends Mexican GP paddock incident after FIA warning: "Not a reality show"
Isack Hadjar has defended pushing away a paddock guest at the Mexican Grand Prix
Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:34 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Isack Hadjar has hit back at the paddock guest he pushed away at the Mexican Grand Prix, insisting that "it's not a reality show".
The Red Bull driver was summoned to the stewards on Saturday morning after footage on social media showed him shoving a man who was trying to take a selfie with him in the paddock.
The stewards found that Hadjar had breached the International Sporting Code, but only handed him a formal warning, citing five mitigating factors.
"The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person," the stewards stated.
"The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area, the driver did not have sufficient security present, the guest was invading his personal space without his consent and the general issue drivers have experienced moving through the paddock."
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Hadjar addressed the incident while speaking to the media after qualifying seventh for the Mexican Grand Prix.
"I am, because they were right, it makes sense," Hadjar explained when asked if he was glad the stewards understood his point of view. "I'm glad they took the right decision. I was talking to the stewards and they understood my point. So, yeah, fair play."
When asked for more details on the situation, the French-Algerian added: "There's a limit to it, also when you're that age. When you're a kid, I'm going to take a picture.
"When I don't want to take a picture because you're a grown man, don't invade my space, because I'm going to work; it's not a reality show. I'm actually going to work in the garage."
Hadjar's team-mate Max Verstappen recently said the growing number of guests had made the paddock feel "like a zoo". Hadjar agreed.
"Yeah, I agree. It needs to chill a bit," he said.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Ryo Hirakawa could have "easily" made Q2 in F1 Mexico GP without late traffic
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
Isack Hadjar
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
6 h
Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock
"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico
More from
Red Bull Racing
When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
5 h
When Red Bull expects to start using its long-awaited new F1 wind tunnel
Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
11 h
Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Formula 1
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Latest news
Ryo Hirakawa could have "easily" made Q2 in F1 Mexico GP without late traffic
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
1 min
Ryo Hirakawa could have "easily" made Q2 in F1 Mexico GP without late traffic
Carson Kvapil wins Martinsville as Justin Allgaier takes NASCAR O’Reilly points lead
NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Martinsville II
9 min
Carson Kvapil wins Martinsville as Justin Allgaier takes NASCAR O’Reilly points lead
F1 Mexico GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
11 min
F1 Mexico GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
"Up there for pole": Max Verstappen rues Turn 13 traffic in F1 Mexico GP qualifying
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
13 min
"Up there for pole": Max Verstappen rues Turn 13 traffic in F1 Mexico GP qualifying
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP
What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe