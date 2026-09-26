Isack Hadjar earns "team-mate points" after "exceptional comeback" in Baku, says Alex Brundle
Isack Hadjar earned praise from Alex Brundle after delivering an impressive comeback drive to third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar earned crucial "team-mate points" following an "exceptional comeback" drive to third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to F1 TV pundit Alex Brundle.
Returning to the cockpit after a wrist injury with a newly signed Red Bull contract for 2027, Hadjar capitalised on a late lock-up from McLaren's Oscar Piastri to secure a double podium for the Milton Keynes outfit alongside second-place finisher Max Verstappen.
Speaking on F1 TV's post-race broadcast, Brundle praised Hadjar's pace and willingness to follow team orders when told to remain in position behind his team-mate.
"This way or that way, I think Max would have ended up generously ahead of Hadjar at the end of the race," Brundle explained. "And as it played out, he probably would have passed him pretty quickly when he was on the soft tyre.
"But Hadjar really had an exceptional comeback today and has earned himself some good team-mate points for playing the game and he demonstrated amazing pace this weekend.
"If you want to have a comeback from an injury with a new contract in your hands, that's the one to have, and he thoroughly deserved the podium. In fact, as a pair of drivers, the best in the field today."
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill, who joined Brundle on the broadcast, added: "Incredible recovery from Isack Hadjar to bounce back after his injury and being away. They were a strong team. You can never discount Red Bull.
"They are an aggressive attacking racing team who take chances. They're always fighting for things, and they're incredible. You have to say they've been through so many different iterations of management and goodness knows what, but they're still there fighting."
Verstappen and Hadjar currently sit sixth and eighth in the drivers' championship with 163 points and 86 points, respectively. As a result, Red Bull is fourth in the constructors' standings with 263 points, which includes the points that Liam Lawson scored while stepping in for the injured Hadjar.
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