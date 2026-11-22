Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Isack Hadjar gets penalty after backing up George Russell in Las Vegas GP

Hadjar was deemed by the FIA stewards to have driven unnecessarily slowly under the safety car

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 8:59 AM

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Isack Hadjar has received a 10-second penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly in Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix – the result of his actions under the safety car.

The race was neutralised on lap 19 when Sergio Perez and Rafael Camara collided; Max Verstappen was leading team-mate Hadjar but the Red Bulls and Mercedes cars lay within just over a second; the double-stack meant Hadjar risked losing track position to Russell and other drivers.

The Frenchman therefore slowed down, to the extent that he was 4.288s slower than his team-mate on that lap. This mitigated the effect of the double-stack, though he still couldn’t retain second position.

Hadjar has now landed a 10-second penalty, whose impact actually is marginal, dropping him from 14th to 15th after his front wing broke at the restart.

“While driving on the straight between Turns 13 and 14 under Safety Car conditions, the driver of Car 6 received repeated instructions from his team stating ‘five seconds, five seconds, five seconds’,” the stewards’ report read.

“Following these instructions, Car 6 significantly reduced its speed, at one point travelling approximately 100km/h slower than Car 3, which was ahead of it. The Stewards determined that this significant reduction in speed was deliberate and intended to create a gap to the car ahead and was not made for safety reasons, thereby allowing the team to perform a double-stack pitstop without Car 6 losing time waiting behind its team-mate in the pitlane.

George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Furthermore, this manoeuvre directly impacted the cars following Car 6, which were forced to reduce their speed accordingly and could not overtake Car 6 due to the restrictions applicable under Safety Car conditions.

“The Stewards considered that Car 6 was driving unnecessarily slowly for tactical reasons and that such conduct constituted a breach of the applicable regulations. In reaching their decision, the Stewards also took into account the precedent involving Car 4 (Norris) at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, where a penalty was imposed for similar conduct.”

The aforementioned clash, with Perez spinning Camara around and breaking his Cadillac’s suspension, earned the Mexican a five-place grid penalty for the Qatar round.

“Car 11 (PER) attempted to overtake Car 51 (CAM) on the inside, on the left-hand side, approaching Turn 14,” the stewards wrote.

“The Stewards noted that at no point during the manoeuvre was the front axle of Car 11 at least alongside the mirror of Car 51. The two cars collided at the entry to Turn 14, resulting in Car 11 retiring from the Race.

“Applying the Driving Standards Guidelines, the Stewards determined that Car 11 had not earned the right to the corner and was wholly to blame for the collision.”

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