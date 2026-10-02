Isack Hadjar jokes he did a "good job on the couch" during F1 injury layoff

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar has revealed that he still does not have full movement of his wrist, but says his condition is "good enough" and joked he did a "good job" during his time out of the race seat.

The French-Algerian driver was forced to sit out the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix after sustaining a fracture during the summer break.

Hadjar made his racing return at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in which he secured a third-place finish.

Speaking on F1's official Beyond The Grid podcast, filmed during the race weekend at the Baku City Circuit, Hadjar admitted he had not fully regained his previous range of motion.

"No," he said when asked if he had full movement back. "Good enough. I had a whole day on the sim on Monday. I did over 100 laps."

He added: "The priority for me is the feeling I have in the car and the pain, we deal with it. I don't want to change anything on my steering wheel. I've come to a point now where I'm fully adapted to what I do. I don't want anything to change."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Ashwith S Pai

The injury initially caught the 22-year-old by surprise, as he had never suffered a broken bone in his career.

"The next day, when I woke up, never in my mind I thought it would be a fracture because I felt limited and I had pain, but I had never broken anything in my whole life.

"So when he told me I'm out for this number of weeks, I was like, 'Yeah, but I have a race in five days, so what do we do now?' So yeah, it was a big shock."

Hadjar joked he did a "good job" during his time off, during which his Monaco Grand Prix podium was reinstated and he secured a contract extension with the Milton Keynes outfit.

"I think I did a very good job on the couch because I got a podium on the couch and I got a contract... It's what I wanted," he explained. "I'm not here for a wild card or anything. I'm here for the long term and to have the trust of the team during this tough period for me, I'm very grateful."

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday