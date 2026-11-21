Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Isack Hadjar: Red Bull "looked a bit stupid" in Vegas qualifying tow game

The Red Bull driver says rival teams outsmarted him on the final run, but he believes starting fourth leaves him "in a good position for a podium"

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:36 AM

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images





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Isack Hadjar has admitted that Red Bull "looked a bit stupid" in what became a tow battle at the end of Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying. He says it "doesn't really matter" where he starts on Saturday night.

Hadjar set the fifth-fastest time in Q3, 0.699s behind Kimi Antonelli, while team-mate Max Verstappen took pole after the Italian's five-place grid penalty. Hadjar moves up to 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid.

The final runs in Q3 turned into a game of cat and mouse, as drivers attempted to position themselves in the tow of other drivers down the long straights of the Vegas circuit. While many achieved, Hadjar was left to rely on only his Ford power unit.

"No, we had no tow. So yeah, we looked a bit stupid out there for the final run, but the other teams played it very smart, parking the car in Turn 1 while we were exiting the pit," Hadjar said.

With nobody ahead of him, Hadjar said a good lap would have unraveled regardless with no tow on the straights, so he decided to abort.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Asked whether Red Bull would play those games better next time, he admitted he'd rather just race and not rely on the gamble of such a scenario.

"Yeah, I don't really like those games anyway. I like driving the car fast," he said. "There's just things you can't really control, and it's a bit like rolling the dice."

"Yeah, so I don't really care. As long as I know I was quick around the corners, I'm happy about that. And in the end, we're starting fourth tomorrow, so we're in a good position for a podium."

Hadjar was confident he had the pace to fight at the front, saying "I am definitely up there".

"Job done on my side, and then I think it's a track where you can easily overtake with these massive straights and with the current regulations. So P4, P5, P2, it doesn't really matter in the end, so I'm happy," he said.

Hadjar has three podiums in his first season with Red Bull, at Monaco, Azerbaijan and Sao Paulo, where he finished third behind Lando Norris and Verstappen.

Another would be welcome for Red Bull, which is fighting for second in the constructors' championship and just 17 points ahead of McLaren, with just three races to go.

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Previous article George Russell: Las Vegas qualifying tow was "too difficult to orchestrate"

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