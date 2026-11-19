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Isack Hadjar reveals why he cannot follow Max Verstappen into racing outside F1

Hadjar says improving as an F1 driver remains his priority for now

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 7:05 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images





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Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar says he would love to race in other categories during the off-season, but admits he does not "have enough money" to do so yet.

Several of Hadjar's rivals already race outside grands prix. Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen has spent 2026 racing GT3 cars, taking part in the Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!" in May and the GT World Challenge finale at Portimao, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will take on the Fernando Alonso rules out staying in F1 for V8 return: "16 years of pure racing lost" in January.

While speaking to the media ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Hadjar was asked whether he had plans of his own to bridge the gap to next season.

"I would love to, but I just don't have enough money to go drive everywhere in the world. It will come one day," Hadjar explained.

"They were not doing this kind of stuff when they were my age. And I'm at a stage of my career where I can't afford doing these things anyway. So, it will come."

The Frenchman said his focus for now was on improving as an F1 driver.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I'm focused on one thing at the moment, and once I get better at what I do, I'll be able to go out of my zone," he added.

Verstappen and Alonso have both had long and successful F1 careers. Verstappen has also been linked with a Spa 24 Hours emerges as Max Verstappen’s likely 2027 GT target entry next year, while Alonso has said Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 are also on his mind.

Hadjar is in his first season at Red Bull, after stepping up from sister team Racing Bulls, where he made his F1 debut in 2025.

It has been a strong first year with the senior team, despite a wrist fracture that forced him to miss three races. He finished third at the Brazilian Grand Prix and currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings on 122 points.

Hadjar is now targeting his maiden grand prix win before the season ends.

"I'd like to win a race. I have three attempts before we move on to another season. So, I'm going to go all in. I don't have anything to play for. So, I'm just going to have fun, honestly," he said.

He believes Las Vegas could suit Red Bull.

"It's just a feeling I have. I just think this track would suit us more than anything. So that's why it's a good opportunity. But if it doesn't happen, then I just keep pushing," Hadjar said.

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