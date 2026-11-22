Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Isack Hadjar says freak Las Vegas front wing failure is “ruining my fun” after podium run collapses

Isack Hadjar says a sudden Las Vegas GP front wing failure is "ruining my fun" after dropping from third to 14th

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:57 AM

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Isack Hadjar spent the opening half of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix racing wheel-to-wheel with Formula 1’s frontrunners - even pressing Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen for the lead. Halfway through the 50-lap race, a freak mechanical failure reduced the rest of his night to lonely damage limitation.

Starting fourth on the grid, the 22-year-old cleared Lando Norris on Lap 1 and muscled past George Russell into second during a frantic early slipstream battle, going so far as to ask over team radio if Verstappen could "stop defending" as the Red Bulls ran 1–2.

Hadjar held third when racing resumed on Lap 26 following the safety car triggered by Sergio Pérez’s collision with Rafael Câmara and extended by Arvid Lindblad’s spin.

Moments into the restart, however, one side of Hadjar’s front wing abruptly broke apart on the straight without contact - failing just as the flaps closed, exiting 2026’s Straight Mode active aerodynamics. Debris scattered towards Turn 5, part of the assembly wedged beneath his RB22, and Red Bull immediately hauled him in for a replacement nose. He rejoined in 19th and clawed back only to 14th, 36.488 seconds behind race winner Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Asked in the media pen what caused the sudden collapse, Hadjar had no answers.

"Actually, I don’t know. Just the front wing broke, and that’s it," Hadjar said.

When a reporter remarked that Vegas was the "worst example" of his strong pace going unrewarded, Hadjar snapped back, "Yeah, exactly. It’s the best example, not the worst."

"It’s not even about the points or the podium. It’s just ruining my fun, you know," he continued. "I’m here to race the best guys in the world, and I end up at the back and having to race alone - it’s just ruining my motivation to drive; it’s just so, so annoying. I guess I never know what kind of result I could have had, and that’s really frustrating."

A costly blow for Red Bull with two shots left

Hadjar’s zero-point finish landed at the worst possible time for Red Bull. Although Verstappen banked 25 points for victory, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s 2–3 haul delivered 33 points for McLaren, slicing Red Bull’s hold on third in the Constructors’ standings from 17 points to just nine (440 to 431). Hadjar also faced a post-race stewards’ look into an earlier safety car pit-entry incident involving Russell during Red Bull’s double-stack.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Even so, sitting eighth in the Drivers’ Championship on 122 points - with three 2026 podiums already banked in Monaco, Baku, and São Paulo - Hadjar found a silver lining in the RB22’s speed ahead of Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"Of course everything was positive except the moment I broke the car, but it just shows how good the car is behaving the last couple of races and could have been another podium," Hadjar said. "Yeah, it’s positive for sure. We have two more races to chase it."

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