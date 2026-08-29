Isack Hadjar shares injury update as he targets Italian GP Red Bull return
Isack Hadjar is hopeful of returning for the Italian Grand Prix after missing Zandvoort with a wrist injury
#6 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar is "hopeful" that he will be able to return to the Formula 1 grid for the Italian Grand Prix after a wrist injury forced him to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix.
Hadjar sustained the injury during the summer shutdown. Despite missing Zandvoort's final F1 race, the driver shared that he was "healing fast" while filming with the Milton Keynes outfit last weekend.
While Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson stepped up to take his place alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, Hadjar was still present at Zandvoort.
"Actually, it's my first injury ever in my whole existence, career, whatever," he told Red Bull in a behind-the-scenes video of the final Dutch Grand Prix.
"It's weird to be on the bench and I'm not happy about it, for me and for the team. Obviously, I want to be there every lap."
Pointing out his braced wrist, he added: "It's not swollen, which is very good. It's a good sign. So, actually, it's healing fast. Every day I have a bit more mobility and I'm hopeful for Monza."
Standing in for Hadjar, Lawson picked up six points for Red Bull with a seventh-place finish at Zandvoort.
"As for Liam, it's never easy to jump from one team to another," team principal Laurent Mekies said. "Today he took the points that we were able to take. Yesterday, he did a very good job in qualifying, being very close to Max and we thank him for having been able to adapt so quickly to the team."
The Italian Grand Prix at Monza will take place from 4-6 September. At this stage, neither Red Bull nor Hadjar has officially confirmed whether he will be back in the cockpit in Italy.
Hadjar currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings with 68 points. His team-mate Verstappen is sixth with 112 points.
Share Or Save This Story
Naomi Schiff points to Red Bull advantage after Dutch GP driver change
Marc Marquez explains why he told injured Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch GP
Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car
Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Dutch GP race suit up for charity auction
The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit
Latest news
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most iconic moments from NASCAR at Daytona
Daytona Cup pole is a special "life achievement" for Florida native Ross Chastain
Marco Bezzecchi doubts he lost Aragon MotoGP sprint at the start
Isack Hadjar shares injury update as he targets Italian GP Red Bull return
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation
How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments