Isack Hadjar shares injury update as he targets Italian GP Red Bull return

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar is "hopeful" that he will be able to return to the Formula 1 grid for the Italian Grand Prix after a wrist injury forced him to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hadjar sustained the injury during the summer shutdown. Despite missing Zandvoort's final F1 race, the driver shared that he was "healing fast" while filming with the Milton Keynes outfit last weekend.

While Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson stepped up to take his place alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, Hadjar was still present at Zandvoort.

"Actually, it's my first injury ever in my whole existence, career, whatever," he told Red Bull in a behind-the-scenes video of the final Dutch Grand Prix.

"It's weird to be on the bench and I'm not happy about it, for me and for the team. Obviously, I want to be there every lap."

Pointing out his braced wrist, he added: "It's not swollen, which is very good. It's a good sign. So, actually, it's healing fast. Every day I have a bit more mobility and I'm hopeful for Monza."

Standing in for Hadjar, Lawson picked up six points for Red Bull with a seventh-place finish at Zandvoort.

"As for Liam, it's never easy to jump from one team to another," team principal Laurent Mekies said. "Today he took the points that we were able to take. Yesterday, he did a very good job in qualifying, being very close to Max and we thank him for having been able to adapt so quickly to the team."

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza will take place from 4-6 September. At this stage, neither Red Bull nor Hadjar has officially confirmed whether he will be back in the cockpit in Italy.

Hadjar currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings with 68 points. His team-mate Verstappen is sixth with 112 points.