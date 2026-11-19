Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Isack Hadjar stunned as his most expensive trading card sells for five-figure sum
The Red Bull driver guessed $3,000 when Topps showed him the signed card, and gave up at $35,000
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 7:35 AM
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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
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Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar was left speechless when Topps revealed how much the most valuable of his trading cards had sold for.
The card company filmed the Frenchman being shown an autographed card carrying three Red Bull patches and asked him to put a price on it. He recognised it straight away, but his first guess was some way off.
"I remember signing this one. I don't know, I'm not good at this, but probably 3k," Hadjar said.
Told to aim higher, he worked his way up through $10,000, $15,000 and $25,000, growing more disbelieving with every step.
"OK, I stop at 35," he said, before trying $50,000, which was too high. His final guess of $43,000 left him just short of the real figure: $44,000.
Asked what he would say to the buyer, Hadjar pointed to the message he had written next to his signature on the card itself: "Lucky you!"
"He’s thinking about signing and selling some himself," one fan joked, while another commented: "As a Hadjar collector, this is awesome!"
"Isack, you shouldn’t be so surprised. Believe me, there are plenty of people in the world who really (perhaps too much) like you," another fan wrote, and someone else also posted: "He's thinking about pocketing the next one they ask him to sign and selling it himself."
The video was shot at the offices of Fanatics Collectibles, the parent company of Topps, which has held the official Formula 1 trading card licence since 2020.
F1 cards have boomed since then, and the biggest sellers are still the established stars. Earlier this year, the Topps NOW card marking Lewis Hamilton's first win for Ferrari, at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, became the highest-selling F1 Topps NOW card ever, with more than 50,000 copies printed.
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