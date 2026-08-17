Isack Hadjar turns viral Dutch GP trophy moment into special Red Bull helmet design
Red Bull has unveiled special Dutch Grand Prix race suits and helmets for Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Red Bull has revealed special-edition helmets and race suits for four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his team-mate Isack Hadjar for the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix, with Hadjar's helmet design incorporating his broken trophy from last season.
With Zandvoort hosting its final F1 race this weekend before dropping off the calendar, the Milton Keynes outfit opted to mark the occasion with one-off race suits, and both drivers have introduced special helmet designs.
Both of the helmets include nods to traditional Dutch Delftware with blue and white colour schemes and intricate floral motifs.
Hadjar secured his maiden F1 podium at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. His third-place finish saw him become the youngest Frenchman in the history of the championship to stand on the podium. But it was the subsequent post-race celebrations that went viral on social media.
As the then-Racing Bulls driver celebrated with the team, he broke his Delft Blue trophy. Rather than glossing over the incident, Hadjar's 2026 helmet references the famous moment. An illustration of the broken trophy is featured on the back of the helmet alongside a cartoon of Hadjar's reaction to the moment.
Royal Delft confirmed at the time that a new trophy would be made for Hadjar, although the driver told Sky Sports F1 that he wanted to keep the broken trophy.
"Honestly, man, I don’t even know where my trophy is, my broken trophy," he said at the time. "I mean, the team is taking care of it, I guess. I left it in good hands."
He added: "But I don’t know what’s going on, but I get a new one, I know that. But I want my broken one. Where is the broken one? That’s the question. Because the new one, we don’t care about the new one, because it’s not been part of the grand prix history.
"I want the broken one because it’s part of my podium journey. The new one doesn’t smell [of] alcohol, like the champagne and whatever."
The Dutch Grand Prix is scheduled for 21-23 August.
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