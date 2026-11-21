Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Isack Hadjar: “We looked stupid” in Las Vegas as I don’t like slipstreaming
Hadjar is no fan of tows, but that cost him dear in Vegas qualifying
Ben Vinel Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 4:00 PM
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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
Isack Hadjar has admitted to underperforming in qualifying for Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix due to not realizing how powerful the tow would be on this high-speed street circuit.
Hadjar was 0.67s slower than Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in Q2 and 0.44s adrift in Q3 as he ended up down in fifth, and the gap may be partly down to his personal preferences as he told Sky Sports F1 he “just didn’t really focus on having a tow”.
“We had no tow,” the sophomore then told written media. “We looked a bit stupid out there for the final run, but the other teams played it very smart, parking the car in Turn 1 while we were exiting the pits. In the end, I saw I was alone. [My final] lap was good, but you're just useless down the straight, so I preferred to just abort.”
Asked by Motorsport.com if it was about playing the games a bit better next time, Hadjar replied: “I don't really like those games anyway. I like driving the car faster. It's just things you can't really control, it's a bit like rolling the dice.
“I don't really care. As long as I know I was quicker around the corners, I'm happy about that.”
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
Yet, Verstappen’s experience made it clear how crucial slipstreaming could be.
“The tow around here is crazy, because I was actually close to getting knocked out in Q2,” the Dutchman said. “Then I went out on my final lap and I was four or four-and-a-half seconds behind the car, and I gained like seven or eight tenths on the lap while not actually gaining that much in the corners. That just tells you how much you actually gain around the lap if you have a decent tow.”
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Despite failing to improve on his second Q3 attempt, meaning he dropped from fourth to fifth, Hadjar will start fourth with Verstappen inheriting pole position, courtesy of pacesetter Kimi Antonelli’s five-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allowance.
“In the end, we're starting fourth tomorrow, so we're in a good position for a podium,” the Frenchman optimistically commented. “I think it's a track where you can easily overtake with these massive straights, with the current regulations. So P4, P5, P2… It doesn't really matter in the end, so I'm happy.”
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