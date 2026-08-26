Isack Hadjar's Dutch GP withdrawal was "sign of confidence", says Calum Nicholas
Calum Nicholas believes Isack Hadjar’s decision to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury showed confidence
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Isack Hadjar's decision to withdraw from the Dutch Grand Prix due to a wrist injury was a demonstration of confidence rather than a sign of weakness, according to former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas.
Hadjar, who has had an impressive start to the 2026 campaign alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull, opted to step aside for the Zandvoort weekend after sustaining the injury. This allowed Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson to take the seat at the last minute.
The New Zealander went on to secure a seventh-place finish in a chaotic race where team-mate Verstappen crashed out on the opening lap.
During the latest episode of the Talking Bull podcast, Nicholas praised Hadjar's decision to step aside.
"To take the week out as a precaution to make sure that he was fit for the rest of the season actually shows the confidence that he's had all year," Nicholas explained.
"He's been doing an incredible job. It's a real sign of the confidence that he's got to be able to just say, 'Look, I'm not 100%. I'm going to take this week out as a precaution.' And yeah, hopefully we see him back in the car in Monza."
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
It is yet to be confirmed whether Hadjar will return to the cockpit for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza from 4 to 6 September, but he was still present at Zandvoort.
"We also had Isack with us this weekend even though he couldn't be driving," team principal Laurent Mekies said. "He was with the team trying to take the learning and trying to make sure we can push all together as strongly as we can next week in Monza."
In his first season with Red Bull, Hadjar currently sits eighth in the drivers' championship with 68 points. By comparison, Verstappen is sixth with 112 points.
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