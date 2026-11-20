Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'

Thursday's largely washed-out practice at Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix only further confirmed concerns over the performance of the wet tyres

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 10:08 AM

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Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

With rain affecting Thursday's Las Vegas Grand Prix running on the low-grip street circuit around the Strip, the biggest takeaway was not who was fastest, but the impressive fact that every Formula 1 driver kept it out of the barriers.

Following F1's first proper wet weekend of the year in Brazil, using both the full wets and intermediates tyres in qualifying and race conditions, drivers were concerned over how Pirelli's wet weather range would work on a circuit without high-speed corners, where tyres are much harder to get up to temperature.

"I think the scary times are if you go to Vegas and you can't get any tyre temperature," McLaren's Lando Norris said after the Sao Paulo race, with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson adding: "If we're on a track like Vegas and it rains, honestly, I think we're in trouble."

Norris and Lawson didn't have to wait long for their predictions to be put to the test. Vegas only saw 22 days of rain in 2025, making rainfall affecting the grand prix a long shot. In a city obsessed by odds, it's the equivalent of hitting a split bet on two numbers at the any roulette tables lining the Strip.

That precipitation duly arrived in copious amounts, making Thursday's first practice session a complete wash, with no drivers even logging a lap time as most of the pack restricted itself to one exploration lap on full wet tyres, largely out of curiosity.

FP2 was more action-packed, starting on the full wets before moving to intermediates as a dry line started forming. The oily, grimy track lined with paint proved an 'ice rink', as Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad described his Vegas debut. Drivers particularly struggled on their first couple of laps of a stint as they wrangled their tyres into a reasonable temperature range.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

"It did shock me," Lindblad said. "We've said many times that these tyres are not good. I think the drivers already complained last year that the wet tyres didn't work here. They weren't working on a lot of tracks we went to this year.

"But this was an experience I've never had before in a car. It was honestly scary to drive even at 100 km/h in a low-speed corner. Just four wheels sliding, not knowing if you're going into a wall. Obviously it doesn't help with all the paint and walls because it's a street track. It was a very new experience for me and honestly the closest I can relate to it was driving a rally car on ice versus Formula 1."

More experienced drivers backed up Lindblad's opinion, too. "Yeah, I'm always surprised when I see no crashes or nothing, because you feel like you have those moments a lot out there yourself," said Williams' Alex Albon. "But the trickiest track of the year, lowest grip of the year, these cars in a wet track, it's a lot of sliding."

After FP1, Pirelli decided to increase the tyre blanket temperature for its full wet tyres from 40C to 60C, which somewhat helped the initial warm-up, but Albon felt it didn't go far enough. "I think these tyres are too cold. I think we need hotter blankets. I don't know why we run so cold on the blankets, because we still use them, so it doesn't make a difference if we run them a bit hotter," he said.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri added: "Pretty impossible at the start. Even when we put the inters on, for the first couple of laps it was worse than the wet and a lot more tricky. So, definitely not easy out there."

Not everyone agreed, though, as Red Bull's Isack Hadjar actually said he quite enjoyed the intermediate running. "In FP1, it was very difficult. That's why we didn't really drive. And then FP2 was fairly easy," the Frenchman said.

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

"I think the extreme tyre was too extreme. The intermediate was working perfectly and it was good fun, honestly. I had good fun driving around."

Following early development work and a number of wet weather tyre tests, tyre supplier Pirellis is planning to introduce updated tyres as early as next season.

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