Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
1/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull's rear wing arrangement takes things to the extreme for Monza with the spoon-shaped wing mounted extremely high on the endplate as the team look to reduce drag as much as possible, with the central section poised to do most of the work in terms of creating downforce.
Ferrari SF21 front wing detail
Ferrari SF21 front wing detail
2/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari's front wing for Monza is not only a trimmed upper flap, like most of their rivals, it also has a revised second flap too. Also note the cover over the front brake drum which is used to optimise the temperature of the brakes prior to the tyres being fitted.
Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
3/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top down overview of the Mercedes W12 rear end and their lower downforce rear wing with a single mounting pillar in the centre. Also note how the floor has been scalloped out into the coke bottle region and how far back the rear suspension arm is mounted on the crash structure.
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 & Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 cars in pit lane
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 & Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 cars in pit lane
4/22

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Top down overview of the Aston Martin AMR21's which have been extensively overhauled during the first half of the season as the team looked to overcome the issues that were created by the new regulations.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
5/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Top down overview of the Red Bull RB16B as it's pushed to scrutineering, note the teams treatment of the edge of the floor, with various solutions used to help redirect the airflow before the rear tyre.
Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail
Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail
6/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top down overview of the Ferrari SF21's rear end which is outfitted with their lower downforce rear wing. Also note the treatment on the edge of their floor with a single outwardly angled strake near the cutout, three 'r' shaped fins midway along the cutout and a cluster of fins just ahead of the rear tyre.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
7/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This shot from the side of the Red Bull RB16B's rear wing highlights two key details, firstly the upwash strakes and serrated upper rear cutout have been removed for Monza and secondly we can see just how little angle of attack the rear wing is set at, with the top flaps leading edge also following the curvature of the mainplane.
AlphaTauri AT02 front wing detail
AlphaTauri AT02 front wing detail
8/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri have trimmed the trailing edge of their front wings top flap to help reduce downforce and balance the car front-to-rear given the smaller rear wing that will be deployed.
Williams FW43B
Williams FW43B
9/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Williams FW43B being pushed down the pitlane to scrutineering, note the curved trailing edge of the upper flap which has been modified to reduce downforce.
Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail
Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail
10/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari's lower downforce rear wing which as you'll note has the dog-eared edge in the upper corner of the endplate to help alter the tip vortex. This is neither new or unique as most of the grid are now using the concept in one form or another.
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
11/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The extremely tightly wrapped rear end of the Aston Martin AMR21 which requires the two blisters on the engine cover to enclose the larger inlet plenums on the Mercedes power unit.
McLaren MCL35M front wing detail
McLaren MCL35M front wing detail
12/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren's front wing upper flap has been trimmed on the inboard section (right of the adjuster) to reduce downforce.
McLaren MCL35M rear wing detail
McLaren MCL35M rear wing detail
13/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren's low-downforce rear wing, which you'll note has the upper flap trimmed back and no Gurney tab applied.
McLaren MCL35M floor detail
McLaren MCL35M floor detail
14/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The forward section of the floor on the McLaren MCL35M with its numerous fins which are fanned out, in order that the airflow is directed as required. Also note the small Z-shaped cutout that the team uses, whereas others have taken much more floor away to achieve their objectives.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
15/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz was painted on the outer corner of Max Verstappen's RB16B during FP1 as the team looked for confirmation that it was performing as expected.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
16/22

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz was also applied to the rear wing mainplane of Lando Norris' MCL35M as the team evaluated its low downforce set-up.
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 & Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 cars in pit lane
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 & Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 cars in pit lane
17/22

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

As we look down over the front of the Aston Martin AMR21's we can see that both cars are fitted with their lower downforce front wing, which was introduced at the Belgian GP and has a kink in the top flap just ahead of the front tyre.
Alpine A521 rear wing detail
Alpine A521 rear wing detail
18/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Alpine A521 is pushed down the pitlane to scrutineering with its low-downforce rear wing installed. Note the Gurney trims are not installed yet but can be seen resting on top of the wing in case they are needed during the weekend.
Red Bull Racing RB16B side detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B side detail
19/22

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A nice view of the Red Bull RB16B's floor and the furniture on the edge of the floor. Note the twin strake arrangement near the cutout, this had previously only been the more dominant of the strakes until Belgium when it added an additional strake.
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
20/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Haas has a lower downforce rear wing on the VF-21 for the Italian GP, albeit with a large Gurney flap to help balance the car. Meanwhile, at the front of the car the inboard section of the upper flap has also been trimmed to help balance the cars downforce distribution front-to-rear.
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
21/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo has a similar rear wing arrangement to last year with a large but sawn off pair of rear wing pillars used to compliment the smaller box region.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
22/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The rear wing favoured by Mercedes is similar to the low-downforce arrangement used by the team in 2020.
