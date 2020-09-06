Formula 1
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Italian GP red-flagged after big Leclerc crash

shares
comments
Italian GP red-flagged after big Leclerc crash
By:

The Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix has been red-flagged following a huge crash for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at Parabolica at the halfway point of the race.

Leclerc crashed out at high speed near the exit of the final corner at Monza, losing the rear of his car and spinning into the barrier at one of the fastest points of the circuit.

Leclerc was quick to report that he was unharmed and managed to get out of his car unassisted, but the medical car was deployed due to the severity of the crash along with the safety car.

Following one lap under the safety car, the race was red-flagged so that Leclerc's car could be cleared and repairs could be completed to the tyre barrier at the final corner.

The field was ordered to line up in race order in the pitlane, headed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, but the six-time world champion will have to serve a 10-second stop/go penalty on the race restart.

During the first safety car period, Hamilton came into the pits while the pitlane was closed, a decision taken by race control due to the position of Kevin Magnussen's stricken Haas car.

Hamilton and Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi both pitted despite the entry being closed, sparking 10-second stop/go penalties that they must serve upon the race resumption.

It has put Racing Point driver Lance Stroll in the net lead of the race after the team kept the Canadian out. It can now change his tyres under the red flag, meaning he does not need to come into the pits again.

Pierre Gasly sits third under the red flag for AlphaTauri ahead of Alfa Romeo drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Giovinazzi, with the McLaren pair of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris sitting sixth and seventh.

Valtteri Bottas will run eighth at the restart following a difficult start to the race that saw him lose a number of positions, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen dropped to 11th amid the drama.

Leclerc's crash brought an early end to Ferrari's home grand prix after teammate Sebastian Vettel had been forced to retire on lap five due to a brake failure.

 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Luke Smith

