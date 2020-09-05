Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes topped Friday practice for the Italian GP with an extended margin, leaving Valtteri Bottas "slightly surprised" by how far ahead the German manufacturer was after the opening day of running.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was Mercedes' closest rival in FP2, but he finished nearly seven tenths down on pacesetter Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen, who has been consistently Mercedes' closest challenger in the Red Bull, finished more than a second off the pace in fifth.

Both AlphaTauri cars enjoyed a strong showing in practice, with Pierre Gasly even outpacing Verstappen in the afternoon.

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel could finish no higher than ninth and 11th respectively on Ferrari's home soil.

When is the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix will be held on August 30th at Monza.

Date : Sunday September 6, 2020

: Sunday September 6, 2020 Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Italian GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Monza to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Italian Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the Italian Grand Prix

The temperature at Monza will hover between 17C to 28C on Sunday, with little-to-no chance of rain.

