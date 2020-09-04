Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
02 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
37 days
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
48 days
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
56 days
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
69 days
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
90 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
98 days
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Preview

Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

By:

The qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix will take place on September 5 at the iconic Monza circuit. Here's how you can watch it in the comfort of your living room.

Mercedes has been an unstoppable force over one lap in 2020, having taken pole position in each of the seven rounds held so far.

However, the ban on engine modes could throw a spanner in the works, allowing rival teams to close the gap to Mercedes - if not eclipse it to grab the top spot on the grid.

Red Bull will again be the favourite to take advantage of any drop in Mercedes' pace, while Renault won't be too far behind with its potent low-downforce package.

Expect Ferrari to struggle at its home ground, given the weaknesses of its 2020 power unit.

What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?

The Italian GP qualifying session will get underway at 3pm CEST at Monza. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020 
  • Start time: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Italian GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
