Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes George Russell's "smoother" driving style gives him an upper hand over his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

As the grid prepares for the seventh round of the 2026 season, the intra-team dynamic at Mercedes continues to be under scrutiny from fans and the media. While Russell was a clear favourite heading into the season, Antonelli has surprised many with five consecutive wins in China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the third and final practice session in Barcelona, Villeneuve provided a technical breakdown to explain why the Spanish venue plays to Russell's strengths.

"He will be happy but I think he knew coming here that this track would suit his driving style a little bit better than his team-mate," the former F1 driver said.

"So he's taking advantage of it and pushing. But the track is slippery, and if you don't have the perfect set-up, you can't drive around it. It's very difficult and you need to be precise."

He added: "Antonelli's driving style suits stop-and-go tracks.

"He goes very deep into the corner, turns in early, pivots early the car and gets on the gas, the electric part of the engine pulls him out and he runs a super-soft rear end. That normally means a lot of understeer and that doesn't work on this track.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"This track is very understeery but, at the same time, the rear snaps. Russell has a smoother driving style and it works here."

So far this weekend, Russell topped the timesheets in the first and third practice sessions, while he put in the second-fastest time in the second practice session.

Prior to the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Antonelli leads the drivers' championship by 66 points over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in second. Russell slipped to third in the standings after the Monaco Grand Prix and now sits two points behind his former team-mate.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will take place at 3pm local time (2pm UK time) on Sunday 14 June.