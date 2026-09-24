Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

WRC
WRC
What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Jacques Villeneuve identifies barrier facing female F1 drivers after Jamie Chadwick Williams test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jacques Villeneuve identifies barrier facing female F1 drivers after Jamie Chadwick Williams test

Tony Stewart will be racing at Talladega with Kaulig Ram NASCAR Truck team

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Tony Stewart will be racing at Talladega with Kaulig Ram NASCAR Truck team

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Jacques Villeneuve identifies barrier facing female F1 drivers after Jamie Chadwick Williams test

Jacques Villeneuve says the lack of women in Formula 1 is largely down to the small talent pool

Lydia Mee
Published:
Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve says the lack of female drivers on the current grid is fundamentally a numbers game.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 in Azerbaijan alongside three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who became the first woman in over a decade to test a Williams F1 car this week, Villeneuve pointed to the small talent pool as a major issue for women in motorsport.

"It's tough because there aren't many women, or enough women trying," Villeneuve said. "The talent pool is small, so that makes it very difficult. For 1000 men, maybe you have one woman trying, and then that complicates matters."

Chadwick argued that another issue is the lack of available seats in F1, but added that she was encouraged that her test proved it was physically possible for a woman to race in the machinery.

"We were talking about Formula 3 champions, Formula 2 champions, all struggling to get seats. It's not just women who are struggling to get seats. Everyone is struggling to get seats.

Jamie Chadwick, Williams

Jamie Chadwick, Williams

Photo by: Williams

"For me, what doing that test has really solidified is that women can be capable and will be capable in the future. But, as Jacques said as well, we just need more getting into it, and eventually, we're going to see a female Formula 3 champion, a female Formula 2 champion, and ultimately, on [the F1] grid fully on merit.

"So as much as I would have loved to have said, 'Yeah, I'd easily be fine.' I wouldn't, just because of the level that they operate at. But to physically drive the car and get in, it was very tough on my neck, but possible. So, that's positive."

The 28-year-old British driver, who serves as a Williams ambassador, completed 32 laps of the Portimao circuit in the Grove outfit's 2025 FW47 machinery.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris: McLaren’s Baku deficit is a “knife in the heart”
Next article F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Jamie Chadwick reflects on "surreal" maiden Williams F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jamie Chadwick reflects on "surreal" maiden Williams F1 test

James Hinchcliffe: Williams F1 weight breakthrough brings "free lap time" in Baku

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
James Hinchcliffe: Williams F1 weight breakthrough brings "free lap time" in Baku
More from
Jamie Chadwick

Kimi Antonelli warned "pressure will ramp up" in F1 title fight

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli warned "pressure will ramp up" in F1 title fight

Jamie Chadwick opens up on pressure of representing women in motorsport

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Jamie Chadwick opens up on pressure of representing women in motorsport

Ferrari's Austrian GP problems explained as Lewis Hamilton loses P2 in championship

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ferrari's Austrian GP problems explained as Lewis Hamilton loses P2 in championship

Latest news

Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis
Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

WRC
WRC WRC
What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes
View more