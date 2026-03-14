Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why Ferrari is fighting F1 start rule changes

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Ferrari is fighting F1 start rule changes

Max Verstappen: “Everything that could go wrong went wrong" in Chinese GP sprint

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen: “Everything that could go wrong went wrong" in Chinese GP sprint

Jacques Villeneuve: Max Verstappen 'not in the right mental space' as Red Bull frustration grows

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve: Max Verstappen 'not in the right mental space' as Red Bull frustration grows

Charles Leclerc went “almost over the edge” in aggressive Lewis Hamilton fight, says Jacques Villeneuve

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Charles Leclerc went “almost over the edge” in aggressive Lewis Hamilton fight, says Jacques Villeneuve

“Very scary moment” cost Charles Leclerc chance of F1 Chinese GP sprint win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
“Very scary moment” cost Charles Leclerc chance of F1 Chinese GP sprint win

F1 Chinese GP: George Russell outduels Ferrari drivers on way to sprint win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: George Russell outduels Ferrari drivers on way to sprint win

How to watch F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix: weekend schedule, race start time, TV and streaming

Formula 1
Chinese GP
How to watch F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix: weekend schedule, race start time, TV and streaming

LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - George Russell leads ahead of safety car restart

Formula 1
Chinese GP
LIVE: F1 Chinese GP updates - George Russell leads ahead of safety car restart
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Jacques Villeneuve: Max Verstappen 'not in the right mental space' as Red Bull frustration grows

Jacques Villeneuve believes Max Verstappen is becoming increasingly frustrated with Red Bull’s difficult RB22

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Jacques Villeneuve has claimed that Max Verstappen might not be in the right mental space as he becomes more and more frustrated with the Red Bull RB22.

The four-time champion had a disastrous start during the Chinese sprint race. After getting bogged down and suffering from wheelspin at the race start, Verstappen went from eighth on the grid to 13th.

"I have not a lot of words at the moment, to be honest," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 after the sprint race. "Everything that could go wrong went wrong. The start is one problem that we have to fix, but then after that, the balance is all over the place. Probably the highest degradation of everyone out there, which is just uncontrollable.

"Plus some other bits on the car that were not, I would say, well prepared. We just need to get our stuff together."

When asked how much Red Bull could turn its form around this weekend, Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1: "Not really, because last year they had a car that was responding to Max and his driving style.

"Maybe it was a little bit off the pace, but they could fine-tune it. Right now, he's all over the place. He has no feedback. He doesn't know, he just knows the car is undrivable. He doesn't know what to do with it, and he's frustrated. So he's not even in the right mental space.

"So it will be very tough for the team to make a leap forward. But the team has changed. They've lost three of their head guys, [Adrian] Newey, [Christian] Horner, and Helmut Marko. And those were the pillars of the team. So maybe they're starting to pay the price for that."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick added: "He's always going to drive it to his maximum. I don't think we can ever think he's not going to be motivated or he's not going to put 100% in. He's always going to put everything he's got into it on track, even if he doesn't sound like he's that happy out of the car.

"But it's frustrating. He's motivated by success, he's motivated by winning, he is one of the purest racers on the grid in terms of his desire to go racing. We've seen that with everything else he does. So this isn't fun for him. But equally, it wasn't fun for everyone else when he was dominating.

"So, it's part of the way that the sport kind of ebbs and flows. But for Red Bull to be as far off as they are, with a powertrain that they've developed in-house, with everything that they've got and the experience that they've got, I think they've got to really scratch their heads and put something together because otherwise they're not going to keep Max Verstappen for next year."

Photos from Chinese GP - Saturday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Fans

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the Paddock

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team, Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Laura Mueller, Race Engineer, Haas F1 on the grid

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Mickey Mouse branding is seen on the trackside kerbs

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Formula 1
52

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Charles Leclerc went “almost over the edge” in aggressive Lewis Hamilton fight, says Jacques Villeneuve
Next article Max Verstappen: “Everything that could go wrong went wrong" in Chinese GP sprint

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Charles Leclerc went “almost over the edge” in aggressive Lewis Hamilton fight, says Jacques Villeneuve

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Charles Leclerc went “almost over the edge” in aggressive Lewis Hamilton fight, says Jacques Villeneuve

George Russell explains eye-catching Chinese Grand Prix helmet design

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
George Russell explains eye-catching Chinese Grand Prix helmet design

David Coulthard sends clear message to critics of F1’s 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
David Coulthard sends clear message to critics of F1’s 2026 regulations
More from
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen: “Everything that could go wrong went wrong" in Chinese GP sprint

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen: “Everything that could go wrong went wrong" in Chinese GP sprint

Red Bull’s “disaster” on Friday: how Max Verstappen lost 1.7s to Mercedes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Red Bull’s “disaster” on Friday: how Max Verstappen lost 1.7s to Mercedes

Max Verstappen in talks with the FIA, but is it possible to end ‘yo-yo racing’ in F1?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen in talks with the FIA, but is it possible to end ‘yo-yo racing’ in F1?