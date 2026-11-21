Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Jacques Villeneuve: Mercedes 'did nothing' to help George Russell in Las Vegas qualifying

The 1997 world champion says Mercedes did nothing to help George Russell in Las Vegas qualifying

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:13 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images





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1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve says Kimi Antonelli was "a little bit nasty" for refusing to give George Russell a tow in Las Vegas qualifying, and claims Mercedes did nothing to help the Briton.

Antonelli set the fastest time in Q3, but a five-place grid penalty for an engine change means Max Verstappen will start on pole, with Russell alongside him in second after setting the third-fastest time.

The Italian driver secured the drivers' title at the Mexican Grand Prix, but Russell is still in the fight for second. The 28-year-old currently sits third in the standings, 17 points behind Verstappen in second and one point ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff Toto Wolff wants answers after George Russell misses Vegas pole despite “ideal” final-lap position that Russell "had the perfect position" for his final lap, running four seconds behind the car in front, and that the team needed to find out what had gone wrong.

Villeneuve did not agree with that version of events.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

"The team didn't do anything to help Russell. When he said he was four seconds behind, he was in a good position. That was from his doing. The team did not help him," Villeneuve explained on Sky Sports F1.

Villeneuve said Wolff had "kind of skirted the answer", before turning on Antonelli, who has already wrapped up the 2026 title.

"Kimi went out of his way to make sure he wasn't ahead of Russell, to make sure he wouldn't help his team-mate. And that was obvious," he said.

"He played his own game, even though he knew that he couldn't get pole in the end. So that was a little bit nasty."

Three-time W Series champion and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Chadwick, who joined Villeneuve on the broadcast, agreed that the Brackley outfit had the order wrong, saying "George always should have been behind Kimi in that last run".

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