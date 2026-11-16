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James Allison reveals message to Mercedes recruits during team's four-year F1 title drought

Allison told hundreds of new employees they would eventually win and claim the championship as their own

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 12:06 PM

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For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Mercedes technical director James Allison has revealed how he told hundreds of staff members who joined the Brackley outfit during the team's lean years that they would one day win, and that the championship would be theirs.

Mercedes won eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021, but then went four seasons without a championship before claiming both crowns in 2026, with Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest champion at the Mexican Grand Prix and the team securing the constructors' crown at the Brazilian Grand Prix a week later.

Speaking on the NU Silver Arrows Radio Show, Allison said he noticed in 2023 that many of the people who had joined since the team's last title were feeling unlucky.

"I got a sense that the 400 or so people who joined the team after 2021, the last time previously we'd won, were looking a bit sorry for themselves, having joined what they thought was a winning juggernaut, only to find that they'd arrived at just the wrong moment," the Briton explained.

He then addressed that group directly in a talk to the whole factory.

"You are not unlucky; you're the luckiest people in this factory, because we are going to win again," he told them. "And you know that when we do, you were there for the whole of that. It isn't someone else's championship that you've glommed on to - you built it. And you'll always be able to call it your own. It's your party."

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Allison said that group has since grown to "something upwards of 600" people, and believes the title means even more to them as a result.

"Those people know that this championship is something that they were there for from the start and made their own. And that is a particularly powerful feeling," he added.

Allison was keen to stress how much of the success is down to staff who never go to races. He said Mercedes has "about 2,000" people across its Brackley chassis base and Brixworth engine factory.

"About 8% of the team do the travelling part, and the vast majority of what makes it all possible - what creates the lap time and delivers all this stuff so that the tip of our spear can actually use it - is back here in the factory," he explained.

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