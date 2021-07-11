Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Next / What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Interview

Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

By:

The Formula 1 grid is full of superstars who can boast about having driven some of the fastest and most exotic machinery on the planet. There’s one paddock regular, however, who has something on her CV that would be the envy of many of the F1 regulars: she’s been a James Bond stunt driver.

Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

For Jessica Hawkins, who races in W Series and is an Ambassador for the Aston Martin F1 team, has managed to use her skills behind the wheel to earn her place in pulling off some of Hollywood’s biggest stunts.

And is she proud of it? Absolutely.

“Who doesn't want to have worked on a Bond move?” she smiles. “It was an incredible experience. One that I'll hold with me forever.”

Despite the big screen kudos, racing is Hawkins’ number one passion, though, which is why her appointment to Aston Martin this year has been such a significant moment for her.

For even though it is an off-track role, and driving opportunities in the F1 car remain a dream for now, what she is picking up by being part of the team is proving hugely valuable.

Her media commitments mean she is often embedded within Aston Martin for those weekends when she isn’t battling it out with her W Series rivals. And all the knowledge she is picking up is priceless for her.

But, better than that, in a sport renowned for a closed shop mentality where teams are often ultra cautious about revealing anything, she’s found nothing but openness and friendliness since her first race weekend in Baku.

She’s sat in engineering meetings, asked questions to team personnel, and been on track walks with the drivers to get a close-up look at how everything works in F1.

“I knew that I was going to be part of the team, but I've been absolutely blown away by how welcoming everybody's been and how a part of the team I have been made to feel,” she explains.

“Within just a few hours of my first race in Baku, I felt like I was part of the family, which is really nice and heart warming. I feel I can ask questions and I'm not being made to feel like I'm annoying or anything like that.

“I've been taken under their wing and they'll help me as much as they can.

“And being part of a team is something that I feel like I've lacked over my career, so to be involved with such an amazing team is a level up for me. And what a place to learn.”

Jessica Hawkins

Jessica Hawkins

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hawkins has shown through her career a determination to succeed, even though she has never had wealthy backers ready to take her to the next step.

A multiple karting champion, including the British Open Honda Cadet class in 2008, she began her single seater career with a one-off outing in Formula Ford at Silverstone in 2014. A half season in MSA Formula (F4) followed in 2015, but there was little chance of continuing to build on those early steps without sponsors.

In 2016 she had an outing in the VW Racing Cup, before a move to the Mini Challenge in 2017 netted her six class wins and runner-up in the pro division championship.

Having done so well, though, she felt that she needed to step up if her career wasn’t going to stall. But, without a budget behind her, there weren’t really any options.

Then came one of those Sliding Doors moments that resulted in her life taking a different path – but one that has now paid off handsomely.

Having been sent a job advert for a female stunt driver, Hawkins applied and won a role with the Fast and Furious live show.

“I was finding it impossible to find the budget, so the opportunity arose to have an audition for the Fast and Furious live - and I got the job,” she says.

“Whilst at the time I really wanted it, it wasn't racing and it's kind of a hard decision that I had to make: do I go and do that, or do I go and carry on this dream of racing?

“Unfortunately, I didn't have the resources to go racing, so I chose to take that job. And whilst it didn't seem the best decision at the time, I cannot tell you how much of a good time I had.

“It was probably one of the best experiences that I've ever had, and I will struggle to top that experience. That year and a half really was amazing. I added a few more skills to my CV, and that then snowballed into a couple of movies.”

Jessica Hawkins

Jessica Hawkins

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

One of those movies just happens to be the new James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ epic...

The good time she was having as a stunt driver was amplified when the creation of the all-female W Series for 2019 gave her the exact racing opportunity that had not been there before.

And although a lack of single seater, and testing, experience meant she was always going to face an uphill task in terms of early results, the progression during the season was clear to see.

“I have so much to thank W Series for, because genuinely if it wasn't for them I would not be racing,” she explains.

“I'd stopped racing before W Series because of budget, and yet they've given me kind of a second chance. I know I’m one of the most inexperienced on the grid, actually the most inexperienced, but I’ve worked hard and I’m working hard to make up for my lack of experience.”

W Series has done an awful lot in terms of changing attitudes, and giving career chances to drivers who would previously have been consigned to watching from the sidelines.

That second chance delivered Hawkins the shop window for the Aston Martin role, and all the benefits that are now coming from it.

Hawkins hopes that her current role with Aston Martin can expand in the future – with the obvious first step being getting some time in the team’s simulator.

And, while her current life may be a world away from filming James Bond movies, she’s completely clear that being involved in the racing side of things is much more the real her.

“I started this journey racing, and racing is where my heart lies.”

Jessica Hawkins, Driver ambassador, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

Jessica Hawkins, Driver ambassador, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

Previous article

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

Next article

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

6 h
2
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

3
MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

4
World Superbike

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover

5
Formula 1

My job in F1: The TV cameraman

Latest news
What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

25m
Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing
Formula 1

Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

1 h
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime
Formula 1

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

4 h
Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn
Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn

9 h
FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP, says Masi
Formula 1

FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP, says Masi

23 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be "a train"

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary 00:40
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann 01:53
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn
Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition Austrian GP
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime
WEC

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

Trending Today

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover
World Superbike World Superbike

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover

My job in F1: The TV cameraman
Formula 1 Formula 1

My job in F1: The TV cameraman

How to become a Strategy Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Strategy Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops
DTM DTM

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
4 h
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
23 h
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez Prime

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Prime

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. Stuart Codling gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Latest news

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.